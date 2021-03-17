(Pocket-lint) - With one of the top UV or LED nail lamps in your collection, giving yourself a manicure is both simple and affordable.

Rather than suffering through the inevitable chips and short shelf life of nail polish, setting with gel polish and a nail lamp should instead see you enjoy salon-quality nails for much longer.

However, picking the right nail lamp is easier said than done. With different bulb wattage, various amounts of LED beads and plenty of other technical specs to understand, we're here to help guide you through some of the best picks.

LKE UV LED Nail Lamp

LKE's 40W nail lamps may be on the less powerful end when it comes to brightness, but it still has more than enough power to help set your gel polish.

The design features 21 LED lights in the array, as well as a timer for 30, 60 or 99 seconds that's shown through the countdown display.

Thanks to the smart sensor, the lights will only turn on when the user puts their hand in the machine, too.

SunUV Sun1 Nail Lamp

Whether it's for use in a salon or your own home, SunUV has plenty of lamps to give you a solid end product.

With a total of 30 LED beads featuring on the underside of this model, emitting 48W of light, this is a solid mid-level pick.

On top of the lamp, users can select three timer options- 5 seconds, 30 seconds or 60 seconds - meaning curing times can be tweaked depending on the nail polish.

Easkep Nail Lamp

If you require some professional-level nail curing, opting for Easkep's lamp is a step in the right direction.

With 12 LED beads on the top and 24 around the side, and 120W of power running through the system, it's able to rapidly dry gels.

This kind of performance is perhaps overkill for the occasional users, but it's ideal for those who want to make gels part of their routine.

It's also one of the more attractive designs you'll find, with a large LCD display offering a countdown of the user's set timer.

Phiakle Nail Lamp

If you just want a basic nail lamp that can still deliver decent performance, Phiakle's option is definitely one to consider.

It offers 36W of power, which, while not the strongest, is backed up by 15 LED beads to assist speedy nail curing. Naturally, it also features a timer and an LCD display to give you a countdown from 30 seconds, 60 seconds or 90 seconds.

Users can also begin and end the curing without setting a timer, thanks to the sensor within the unit.

Sunrich UV Nail Lamp

Like other more advanced nail lamps, Sunrich's model is ideal for both professional users and those who want top performance from the comfort of their own home.

It offers a whopping 120W of power, with four timers - 10 seconds, 30 seconds, 60 seconds and 120 seconds - being counted down through the LCD display. You can also automatically control the curing process by moving your hand underneath the lights and triggering the sensor.

While the operation is a cinch and performance is up there with the best, it's also portable, thanks to the handle.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.