Whether you need a portable battery fan for camping, working outdoors or simply because you don't have a power outlet where you need it, there are plenty of different options to consider.

Since they all perform roughly the same job, the biggest thing to worry about when buying a battery-powered fan is simply the size and style you want for the job. Some are small, rechargeable units that can easily hook onto tents or air vents, while others are more powerful, self-standing and designed for offices or construction sites.

Whatever your ambition is for your mobile air cooler, we're here to guide you. Below, are some of the top options around to consider and at a range of different budgets, too.

Our Top Pick: Best Portable Battery Fan

Odoland Odoland Camping Lantern & Ceiling Fan 1. Best Buy A top pick for campers An excellent, affordable option for campers who want to combine portable air cooling and light. Pros Bright built-in light

Easy to mount Cons Batteries sold separately See at Amazon

If you're a keen camper, you'll know just how handy it is when you're able to save space by having one device cover two jobs. And, with this pick, you'll get a portable battery fan that can also act as a lantern.

The fan has two different speeds to keep you cool in the tent during the night, while the 18 LEDs allow you to easily light up the small space.

Just be aware that, in order to power all this action, you'll need a pair of D cell batteries. They should keep the fan working continuously for five hours on the higher setting, 15 hours on the lower setting and provide 20 hours of light.

Portable battery fans we also recommend

While we think the Odoland Camping Lantern & Ceiling Fan is a great choice, it's only really suited for camping situations. So, here are some other top portable fan options that we recommend checking out.

O2Cool Treva 10-Inch Portable Battery Fan 2. Runner Up Perfect for home offices Choose your power source with this versatile unit, which is ideal for home offices and desks. Pros Nice design

Dual power source options Cons Fixed angle, no tilt function See at Amazon

If you're looking to cool down in your home office but need a fan that also features portable powers, this is a really solid option to consider.

O2Cool's Treva fan gives you the option of choosing between AC and battery power, which requires six D cell batteries to power one of the two fan speeds.

It's ideal for when you need to free up a plug socket in your setup but still require a powerful unit that can stand and power easily on the desk.

Pro Breeze Pro Breeze Rechargeable Floor Fan 3. A Top Pick Great rechargeable option for the home Stay cool and power the rest of your gadgets with this rechargeable floor fan. Pros Up to 24-hour battery life

Large blades move lots of air Cons Can be noisy See at Amazon

Whether it's for use around the office or needs to travel around the rest of your home, Pro Breeze's rechargeable floor fan is a great all-rounder.

The 16-inch tilting unit is powered by a 18750mAh battery that can run for up to 24 hours, depending on the fan speed. Once you're done, it then takes around 2-3 hours to return to full capacity.

The design features an LED battery life indicator on the box at the rear, which is also where you can charge other devices through a USB cable.

DeWalt DeWalt Cordless Fan 4. Strong Contender The handy person's dream If you need cool air during bouts of manual labour, this is a versatile, easy to place fan. Pros Rugged construction

Option of AC power input Cons On the bulky side See at Amazon

Designed to work seamlessly around the rest of your construction setup and tools, DeWalt's 20V cordless fan is the top option for manual workers.

As with much of the company's range, the fan is powered through its proprietary 20V Max battery, which provides up to seven hours of air cooling. Handily, users also have the option to use a cord, too.

To give even more control over placement, the fan is even compatible with DeWalt wall mounts, hooks and tripod mounts. Plus, mild dust and water shouldn't be an issue, thanks to the IP54 rating.

Amacool Amacool Portable Battery Camping Fan 5. Also Great Small but mighty air cooling and light An ingenious, rechargeable device that can be taken with you wherever you go. Pros Lightweight and easy to mount

Up to 40-hour continuous fan use Cons No battery indicator See at Amazon

Amacool's portable battery fan is another excellent consideration for campers who want to combine cool air functionality with LED light.

The design features a hook to hang on tents, inside cars or in the outdoors, and, when turned upside down, can stand on its own.

It also doesn't require disposable batteries - the 5000mAh battery lasts around 40 hours with continuous fan-only use (or 18 days with light-only use) and can also be operated through a USB cable, car charger or power bank.

How to choose a portable battery fan

There are a huge number of portable battery-powered fans on the market, they come in a wide variety of styles and at a range of price points. All this choice means it can be especially difficult to narrow down the best choice for your needs.

This is an area where you won't find too many established brands to default to either, so it can be hard to separate the quality products from the flimsy junk. Hopefully, some of our picks have got your attention, but to help ensure you're getting the right fan for the job, here are some things worth considering.

Where will you be using it?

Chance are, if you're on the hunt for a battery-powered fan, then you have a location in mind that needs some cooling. Maybe you're about to head off on a summer camping trip or maybe you just don't have an accessible plug socket in the toastiest corner of your house.

Thinking about where the fan will be used most should help you identify the features to look out for, and what to avoid. For example, if you'll be doing some hiking, then you're not going to want to carry around a giant 20-inch fan. Conversely, if you'll always be using it at home then it doesn't make sense to get a tiny ultra-portable device as it'll do a worse job of cooling down your space.

Batteries vs rechargeable vs USB

When it comes to portable fans, there are three main options: traditional batteries, rechargeable built-in batteries and USB powered (for use with a power bank). Each has its own benefits and shortcomings, so it's important to think about what will work best for you.

Traditional batteries are convenient because no matter where you are in the world, you can probably find some AAs This means that you'll never have to worry about running out of juice and you'll also never have to worry about battery degradation, as you'll get the same performance every time they are replaced. The downside is that you'll have to keep buying batteries, and rechargeable options tend to offer a longer run time.

Rechargeable built-in batteries are probably the best option for most people as keeping your fan topped up is as simple as plugging in your phone at the end of the day. The only downside with built-in batteries is that once the batteries degrade, you'll be looking at getting a new fan,

Finally, there's the option of using a USB fan with a portable power bank. If you're anything like us, you might have a pretty sizable power bank already, why not take advantage of all those milliamps by using them to keep yourself cool. If you're in the market for one, you might want to check out our guide to the best portable chargers.