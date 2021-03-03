(Pocket-lint) - The more time you spend at your computer desk, the more likely it is that dirt will start covering your setup.

Since dust can easily collect on your monitor or laptop screen, and grime can build up on keyboards, mice and trackpads, it's paramount heavy users invest in a full computer cleaning kit to keep their space hygienic.

With so many options to pick from, though, it can be difficult to know what's best for your setup. Almost all will feature a spray and cloth duo, but some may also come with a brush, wipe or even a gel to help extract gunk, too.

That's why we're here to help guide you. Below, we detail some of the solutions to help turn your desk and electronics from smudge-filled to spotless.

Tech Armor Pro Cleaning Kit

squirrel_widget_4146054

When you think of a dedicated cleaning kit for your computer, it's likely your mind conjures something similar to Tech Armor's offering.

Included in the set are two spray cleaners (one being 120ml, the other 60ml), two microfibre cloths and 20 non-alcoholic, ammonia-free screen wipes. While the sprays are ideal for keeping in your office drawer, the wipes are perfect for taking on the go and keeping your laptop display looking tidy.

It's the ideal kit for those who want to routinely give their screens a wipedown, safe in the knowledge that it'll be a streak-free clean.

Screen Mom Cleaner Kit

squirrel_widget_2851936

Screen Mom may be a bit of an eyebrow-raising name, but there are no questions over the performance of its cleaning kit.

With this set, you're able to receive streak-free displays - whether they're monitors, laptop displays, tablets, TVs or smartphones - by gently gliding your way across them with the included microfiber cloth.

Even better, there is no alcohol, ammonia or phosphates in the spray solution, meaning delicate screens are safe.

Calyptus Screen Cleaner Kit

squirrel_widget_4145983

Maybe you want to keep one kit in the office and one for your home setup. In that case, this Calyptus two-pack is an ideal pick to consider.

Each 115ml bottle will be enough to keep your displays free from dust and smudges for some time, with the microfiber cloth able to easily lift dirt and provide streak-free cleaning on a number of different surfaces.

With the cleaning solution also non-toxic and fragrance-free, you don't have to worry about damaging what you clean.

GreatShield Universal Screen Cleaning Kit

squirrel_widget_4146030

While most cleaning kits will offer just the spray solution and a microfibre cloth, GreatShield goes a step further and includes a handy double-sided brush within its set.

This is really useful for getting into the gaps on your keyboard, while the microfibre cloth is able to be used on all displays. When paired with the cleaning spray, you'll be able to bring back the shine to all your electronics, too.

With no streaks or scent coming from this solution, as well, it's ideal for placing all over your computer setup.

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel

squirrel_widget_4145935

ColorCoral has a bit of a left-field option, but it's ideal for those with keyboards that have hard-to-reach keys.

Instead of trying to wipe down your keyboard with a cloth in the hope that it'll wind up cleaner, this cleaning gel instead embeds itself deep into the gaps and pulls out any dust or dirt.

It can be used for a while, too, only needing to be replaced once the gel has darkened.

Plus, its applications stretch far beyond just your keyboard, with pretty much any air vent standing to benefit from this malleable gel.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit

squirrel_widget_3954441

This kit is an excellent choice for those who want to clean at their desk and on the go, with two different-sized sprays included.

The 100ml can be used to tackle your workstation in the office or at home, while the smaller 30ml bottle is easy to keep in your bag and ensure your laptop screen, smartphone or tablet remains smudge-free while you're on the go.

Plus, you get a pair of 15cm x 15cm microfibre cloths to assist you in ridding your gadgets of gunk and grime.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.