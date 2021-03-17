Best elliptical machine 2021: Get indoor exercise a gentler way

(Pocket-lint) - Ellipticals are really great exercise machines that can look a bit more intimidating than they actually are. They're machines that use your own momentum to help you keep moving, and they're also a bit gentler on your joints than something like a treadmill.

They're a great option, then, if you want to pick up a machine to help you get in shape from home. Shopping for one can be a bit of a challenge, though, which is why we've gathered some of the very best options out there right here for you to compare.

Sunny SF-E905

This elliptical from Sunny Health & Fitness is a great option for most home users, and is priced at a level that makes it really approachable. It has anti-slip footholds for you to stand in while you pump its arms, and is simple to use.

You can choose between eight different resistance levels to make sure that you're working just as hard as you want, and included pulse meters in the handholds mean you can get a sense for your heart rate as you work.

Schwinn 470

If you're looking for something a little more substantial, this machine from Schwinn is a bigger, and more sophisticated option if you're happy to spend a little more.

You get more options to choose from in terms of settings, and a bit more adaptability if you want to change the size and arrangement of the machine. You'll need more space to use it in, but it'll impress with how smoothly it operates for sure.

Body Rider

Ellipticals come in multiple shapes, though, and there are plenty of reasons why you might need to opt for a seated version - hence this great model from Body Rider.

You sit comfotably on its bike seat, but in every other way it's a normal elliptical, so you can set your resistance level and get going. Of course, you can also use it standing, so it's great if you think you'd like more than one option.

Cubii Pro

If you want something even more adaptable to your life, an under-desk elliptical can be a good way to get some exercise in and keep your muscles toned without needing a whole home gym.

This handy machine can sit under your desk or wherever is handiest, before you pull it out to use. You can easily change your resistance levels, and a companion app makes it easy to track your workouts and sync them to your fitness records.

Fast88

If you want a compact machine like the one above but for a cut price, this option from Fast88 is a great choice - you get many of the features, minus some of the connectivity, for about half the cost.

It's extremely simple to set up and use, and provides a great way to keep your muscles active while you're at your desk.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.