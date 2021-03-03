Best vacuum sealer 2021: Keep your food fresh for longer

(Pocket-lint) - A vacuum sealer can be a great addition to the kitchen of any aspiring chef - it unlocks loads of possibilities by letting you keep your food fresher for longer, and can also be brilliant for marinating.

It can be a little hard to know which model to pick up, though, and accidentally going for a sub-par one could leave you with spoiled food and inconsistent results. That's why we've gathered a selection of the best options out there for you to browse right here.

Seal up your food with the best vacuum sealer

NutriChef Vacuum Sealer

This simple sealer from NutriChef is a great asset for your kitchen, and really easy to use (which is key).

It's got two modes of sealing, one for dry food and one for wet, which is handy for making sure everything is preserved just right.

It comes with everything you need to get started, and tops it off with a good price.

GERYON Vacuum Sealer

If you want to take things up another notch in terms of options, this sealer from GERYON could be a great option.

It has modes to cater to six different types of food, and you can even adjust the pressure yourself to get a seal that's just right. It's therefore perfect for anyone who knows they want a bit more control over their own finish.

SLAOUWO vacuum sealer

This sealer is noteworthy for how compact it is, which makes it great for anyone dealing with a smaller kitchen or without quite as much storage space to work with.

It's back at the simple end of things, with two food modes to choose from as you seal things up, but the reality is that for most people's needs that's more than enough.

Foodsaver V2244

Our final sealer is another solid option for those seeking a no-frills experience that'll easily seal food away without any fuss.

There are two modes, wet and dry, as you'd expect, and it's pretty quick to operate. With food's shelf life extended by up to five times, you'll be able to stretch your ingredients way further.

