A good laser pointer can be indispensable for presentations and clear communication. Here are some of the very best.

A good laser pointer can be a surprisingly versatile little tool - you can use it to elevate any presentation you might have to make, letting you point to specific data without needing to generalise or make big gestures, for example, as well as easily changing between slides.

Equally, it can be a fun little toy to play with (provided you keep it away from your eyes at all costs!), and can be great for playing with pets who'll lock onto it like a target. We've gathered a few of the best pointers you can buy right now - check them out right here.

Our guide to the best laser pointer to buy today

Kensington Kensington Wireless Presenter 1. Best Buy A great pick Great for professional use. See at Amazon

This simple, business-like laser pointer is perfect for the board room or home office, and has clear controls to let you move through a presentation.

There's a handy USB dongle to quickly pair it to your computer, and a huge range means you don't even have to be near your device for it to work.

iThrough Wireless Presenter 2. Runner Up Good alternative Another very solid pointer. See at Amazon

This laser pointer is a great alternative that's similarly aimed at professionals for presentation purposes. It's pen-shaped meaning that it can easily slip into a pocket or bag.

You get controls for your presentation and the all-important laser pointer is clear and powerful without being too risky for safety.

VicTsing VicTsing Wireless Presenter 3. A Top Pick Solid option Excellent for use in presentations.

This pointer looks much like the one above, and offers many of the same features including presentation controls, a red laser pointer and its own dongle for connections.

It's simple and easy to use, and comfortable to hold as well, and the dongle makes it easy to pair and gives solid range.

TMMDH TMMDH Cat Toy 4. Strong Contender Great for fun Great for pets, and lacking in connectivity for simpler use.

If you want something that has a little more fun to offer up, this pack of three pointers is perfect. It has three colours - red, green and purple, meaning that you can swap them out as you like.

It doesn't have any connectivity or smart features, and keeps things simple with just the laser to point, and that makes it great for pet owners who want to distract their furry friends for some playtime.

Logitech Logitech Wireless Presenter R400 5. Also Great Ergonomic A nicely shaped laser inter from a brand that you can usually count on. See at Amazon

Nothing says you're in control more than bringing your own laser pointer into a presentation. And that's exactly what the Logitech Wireless Presenter R400 is made for.

While Logitech says that it will work with all presentation programs, some may be more compatible than others.

One thing we really like about this laser pointer is its ergonomic shape. So many others are just a slender stick-like design, but this fits nicely in the hand.

ESYWEN ESYWEN Laser Pointer 6. Worth Considering Easy on the wallet Simple, accessible, and budget-friendly.

You don't need to go out and spend all your money to get a solid laser pointer for presentations. The ESYWEN Laser Pointer is a perfect example of this, with a super budget friendly price.

It has a good range of about 82 feet for its 2.4GHz connection. Some may use it simply as a toy for their pets even. And for this price, it's no wonder. The simple buttons make it even more accessible.

WORD GX WORD GX Adjustable Focus Blue LED 7. A Good Choice Strong blue laser Super powerful laser pinter that can be used for fun nighttime outdoor activities. Though responsibility is required.

Some laser pointers are made a bit more powerful than others. The WORD GX Adjustable Focus Blue LED is one such, and not an example you'd want to hold a presentation with.

It's great fun at nighttime with its various patterns. And you can even use it to start your camp fire if you like. But be aware that it is extremely powerful and shouldn't be pointed at anyone at any time.

DinoFire DinssrFire Presentation Clicker Laser Pointer 8. A Decent Option Handy A slim laser pointer with a long range. See at Amazon

The Presentation Clicker Laser Pointer is slim and handy, offering 100ft of range through its 2.4GHz connection.

This pretty much means that no matter how big the room is, you'll have a connection to the screen to flip through your slides. It's also got great compatibility for a wide range of apps.

One issue might be the button layout, which can take some getting used to.