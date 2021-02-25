(Pocket-lint) - Whether it's for the track, swimming pool or something else entirely, having a top digital stopwatch allows coaches, athletes and players to track speed more accurately.

With the margins often being so fine, it's paramount you have the right tool for the job. In most cases, that will be an elite sports-focused stopwatch that displays laps and intervals down to the millisecond.

Some will come with water resistance, others will come with alarm and clock functions, but, with very little variance between them, picking the right device for your needs can actually be harder than it looks.

That's where we come in. Below, we'll detail some of the best digital stopwatches to help you decide.

Accusplit Pro Survivor

We're not really sure the concept of a household name actually applies when it comes to digital stopwatches, but, if it does, Accusplit is the name to know about.

It has plenty of time-keepers within its range, but the Pro Survivor is a great option for most. It's available in ten colours, with all featuring the same buttons to shift modes, start/stop and split/reset.

The time breakdowns go down to 1/100th of a second, too, but just note that there aren't any waterproof measures in place here. That naturally makes it less ideal for in and around swimming, but a top pick for those who need a device for the track.

Marathon Adanac 3000

If you want something that's a little more versatile, and able to handle timing laps in the swimming pool, Marathon's Adanac 3000 is one to consider.

Its name suggests some wild, next-level functionality, but, in reality, this is a very basic model. Three buttons sit atop the plastic, water-resistant unit, with users able to use them to switch modes, start/stop and split/reset.

The elapsed time will count to 1/100th of a second, as well, and you'll get a helpful, faint beep when using the buttons.

Travelwey Digital Stopwatch

Digital stopwatches are basic enough, but this Travelwhey pick really strips things back.

It's ideal for those who just want a physical replacement for the timer app on their smartphone, with the AAA-powered design offering on/off, start/stop and lap/reset buttons.

There are no additional functions, either, so you won't be able to use it as a regular clock or alarm, but it's a solid choice for old-school stopwatch fans.

Champion Sports Stopwatch

Perhaps one digital stopwatch isn't enough, but trying to individually pick up a number of the same model isn't cost-effective, either. Enter, then, Champion Sports' pack of six.

These are, again, super simple models to get to grips with, giving users the standard start/stop, mode and lap/reset buttons, as well as a display that provides time down to 1/100th of a second.

Those different modes also include functions for an alarm and standard clock, so you don't have to worry about a lack of features.

Pgzsy Digital Sport Stopwatch

Pgzsy has another set of six sports stopwatches for you to peruse, providing a retro-style design and plenty of functionality for a bargain price.

For roughly the price of one stopwatch, you get an entire set here, and it's ideal for keeping spares or kitting out a team.

As with other timers on this list, users are able to switch between recording the time to the alarm and clock function, with water resistance also part of the design.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.