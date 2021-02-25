(Pocket-lint) - If you're going to spend time in the great outdoors at night, it's essential you own a top headlamp.

Whether it's walking the dog, hiking through trails or just finding somewhere suitable to answer nature's call on a camping trip, having a flashlight on your head allows you to go hands-free and stay safe in the dark.

However, while headlamps only offer simple, single-use functionality, it's important to find one that fits your needs. Comfort, durability and light output are just a few factors to consider when buying a headlamp, but, luckily, they're all relatively affordable.

Below, we've detailed some of the best head torches to help you decide.

Foxelli Headlamp Flashlight

With a 165-foot beam, tiltable body and a variety of different lighting modes, Foxelli's head-mounted flashlight is one of the top options to consider.

Unlike other picks, there's no strap that goes on top of the wearer's head. This means the 3.2-ounce weight is slightly lighter than rivals and, depending on who you ask, more comfortable to wear for long stretches.

If you do plan on those longer trips, the Foxelli can match up, with the three AAA batteries offering up around 45 hours of light.

Lighting Ever Headlamp

If you want to pick up a pair of headlight flashlights in one go, Lighting Ever has you covered.

With five different light modes - high, low or strobe white light, as well as continuous or flashing red light - and an illumination range of around 150 feet, you won't be left in the dark with this pick.

Even better, you don't have to fumble around with batteries. Both headlamps are rechargeable through a USB cable, with four hours of charging providing up to 30 hours of continuous light.

Outerdo Rechargeable Headlamp

For those who need the illumination range to go beyond the standard, Outerdo provides an ultra-bright LED array that can reach around 600 metres.

Available through those individual bulbs is also eight different lighting modes, as well as an adjustable engle to help you brighten the way to your liking.

It's also rechargeable - giving you 7-9 hours on a full charge - and the IP4 rating should see it survive in adverse weather conditions.

The only downside, when compared to more causal picks, is the weight, though it still retains comfort due to the adjustable top band.

Foxdott Headlamp

Foxdott provides another consideration for the more serious user, with a super-bright LED array and a sturdy fit around the head.

It's powered through the included rechargeable batteries, and users are able to pick between eight different lighting modes. These essentially let you ramp up the beam from the eight LEDs, as well as tinker with some red light and strobe modes, too.

The IPX4 rating also bolsters its outdoor credentials, with the headlamp able to resist rain and other adverse weather.

GearLight Headlamp

GearLight provides you with another headband-style light to consider - one that's great for both occasional heavy use and everyday casual wear.

It's battery-powered, so you will need to keep three AAAs handy, but the runtime is very healthy, giving up to 45 hours of low light and three hours on the brightest setting.

The light is also adjustable, and the seven modes really help you tailor the shine to the elements. At just 1.8-ounces, too, you'll barely remember it's on your head.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.