(Pocket-lint) - Traditional batteries may have largely been replaced by rechargeable packs, but AAA batteries are still often required to power things like TV remotes, toys and older gadgets.

It means nothing else will do when you inevitably run dry of the power source, so it's always good to keep spares around the house. However, like with anything, not all batteries are created equally.

That's why we're here to guide you, rounding up some of the elite options when it comes to AAA batteries. No matter what you're willing to spend restocking your supply, we have an option for you to consider.

ACDelco AAA Batteries (Pack of 100)

If you want batteries and plenty of them, picking up ACDelco's 100-pack should ensure you won't have to worry about powering your AAA gadgets for a while.

You don't need to worry about them becoming duds on the shelf, either - even if you're an occasional user. The company suggests the AAA units have an idle shelf life of 10 years.

Energizer AAA Batteries (Pack of 24)

If you feel more comfortable going with a household name, Energizer's pack of 24 might be the best way to go.

The company guarantees its alkaline set is long-lasting, leak-resistant for up to two years and can even retain their power if they sit on the shelf for 10 years.

They are relatively expensive, but, for those who want quality, Energizer's AAA option has things covered.

Duracell AAA Batteries (Pack of 10)

Duracell's copper top design is the first thing most people think of when they think about buying batteries, with the company rightfully earning itself the reputation as the go-to battery.

It's no different with the company AAA option, with this set of 20 guaranteed to last 10 years in storage. If any of your devices are damaged due to battery defects, as well, the company will offer to replace or repair them.

Panasonic Eneloop AAA Batteries (Pack of 8)

Not every AAA battery you own has to be disposable, with Panasonic's Eneloop set able to be recharged up to 2100 times for continuous use.

Naturally, it's a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to regular batteries, with each unit in the set able to hold 70% of their charge even after 10 years of no use.

Rayovac AAA Batteries (Pack of 48)

Like other bulk-buy options, Rayovac gives you an affordable way to eliminate the constant need for AAA batteries.

With 48 in this pack, you're unlikely to be without a pair to place in your remote or flashlight for a long time, and, like others, you get 10 years of shelf life before the units will begin failing to hold power.

Writing by Conor Allison.