(Pocket-lint) - Dental hygiene might not be the most glamourous of things, but it's absolutely key to the development of most children, ensuring that they can go through later life without having to worry too much about cavities and other more ghastly issues.

Getting your kids, almost regardless of their age, to take toothbrushing seriously can be a bit of a challenge, but getting them an electric toothbrush can be a great step to take. They make it easier to brush thoroughly, and some of them make it a bit more fun, too. We've gathered some of the very best available right here for you to check out.

Philips Sonicare For Kids

This is a great toothbrush bearing Philips' trademark sonic care technology to ensure a thorough clean around the entire mouth, but it's the touches aimed at kids that make it even better.

You get swappable faceplates so they can make it their own, plus a smart companion app that you can connect to by Bluetooth that helps the two-minute timer slip by quickly. It makes the whole process easier, which is saying something.

Oral-B Stages Power Rechargeable

Oral-B, meanwhile, has a huge range of options for kids of different ages, and we're starting out with one aimed more broadly for those above the age of three.

This Frozen-themed brush has a nice rubbery grip so they won't accidentally drop it too often, and comes with heads that are extra soft to make sure their little teeth aren't brushed too hard.

Oral-B Stages Power Battery

If you're looking for a brush for the very youngest sort of brusher, a kid under the age of three, this could be perfect. While it's not rechargeable, everything else about it is great, including the super-low cost.

It's a smart little handle to make it easier for small hands to hold, and should last for a few months before you have to replace it.

Oral-B Junior

For a slightly older kid, this is a great toothbrush to give them if they no longer want one that looks like it was built for children. It'll also last way longer, and is aimed for kids between six and twelve years old.

It has handy timer modes built-in to make it easier for them to get into a routine that doesn't end too quickly. Plus, since it's compatible with all Oral-B heads, so you don't have to stock up on different types.

Oral-B Pro 650

Finally, we move on to what is basically a full electric toothbrush, which is perfect for teenagers who don't want to be patronised at all. This is a full-sized brush that works great but doesn't cost too much at all.

It doesn't have too many bells and whistles, but you don't really need those. Instead, a simple two-minute timer will make sure they stick to their regimen, and solid battery life will mean they don't have to charge it daily.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.