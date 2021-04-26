Take your video streaming to the next level by picking up one of the top cheap webcams.

Whether you fancy yourself the next Twitch star or just need to hop on some video conferences, a decent webcam is an essential buy. Unfortunately, they can quickly get quite pricey.

While there are plenty of more expensive options for you to pick from, the entry-level and mid-market webcams are much harder to pick between.

Many come with near-identical specifications and no distinguishing design to help you decide, which is why we've created this guide to some of the best budget devices available can buy.

Unless you're already deep into your streaming career or want to impress your co-workers with wild resolutions and frame rates, the below picks are likely more than good enough.

They also represent a step-up on a lot of built-in cameras on laptops, so they're worthy considerations for those looking to upgrade, too.

Our Top Pick: Best Budget Webcam

Logitech Logitech C270 HD Webcam 1. Best Buy Best for most people A firm favourite from the biggest name in webcams - it just so happens to be one of the cheapest around, too. Pros Stylish, lightweight and compact

Easy attachment

Wide compatibility Cons Only 720P See at Amazon

The Logitech C270 has been a go-to option for those seeking a budget webcam for a number of years, and for good reason too. The C270 is a lightweight, compact and stylish little device that's a breeze to set up.

What's more, it comes from the most respected name in the webcam business and at a price that's hard to beat.

The only downside is that the C270 is only 720P - but make no mistake, the C270 offers a much clearer image with far more accurate colours than similarly priced 720P webcams. We think it's more than sufficient for the majority of users.

Vitade Vitade 960AF 2. Runner Up Best with a built-in ring light Get advanced lighting and camera features for a mid-level price with this pick. Pros Built-in ring light

H.264 encoding

Autofocus Cons No privacy shutter See at Amazon

Vitade's 960AF is slightly more expensive than some of the other picks here, but it does give you a bit more functionality.

The built-in ring light - which comes with three adjustable brightness levels and touch control - is ideal for those who need to up the illumination while streaming, with the camera itself capturing in 1080p HD resolution at 30fps.

It also throws in a bit more than just simple video capture, too, with automatic low-light correction and autofocus giving your stream a more professional feel without you having to manually tinker with settings.

It's also widely compatible, working with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android and every major streaming platform.

Vitade Vitade 826M 3. A Top Pick Best for a budget Vitade's budget pick still offers more than enough shooting power for those who want to stream. Pros Plug and play

110-degree field of view

Dual microphones Cons Not great in low-light conditions See at Amazon

Another offering from Vitade here, though this one is more about pure webcam performance than lighting features.

The 826M features a 1080p shooter that operates at 30fps using a 110-degree lens angle.

Like the Vitade webcam above, there's an automatic light correction feature, and users can also manually adjust the focus to keep things crisp when streaming.

It's incredibly simple to set up, too. Like other options on the list, it's a plug-and-play setup, also coming compatible with Windows, Mac and every major streaming platform you can imagine.

Foscam Foscam 1080p Webcam 4. Strong Contender Best for 30fps Foscam's camera cover makes this ideal for streamers who care as much about privacy as performance. Pros Privacy cover

Wide compatibility

H.264 compression Cons Barrel distortion on the image See at Amazon

If you're looking for added privacy when you're not streaming, Foscam's 1080p pick comes with a cover to snap over the lens.

When it is in use, however, there's plenty to like. It shoots at 30fps, while H.264 compression allows for efficient capture and eliminates lag and robot-like speech.

Naturally, there's also a built-in microphone, and the 85-degree wide-angle lens and mountable design make it easy to place and connect.

Microsoft Microsoft LifeCam Cinema Webcam 5. Also Great Best for reliability A longstanding and reliable pick from Microsoft. It's stood the test of time and has a unique and professional aesthetic. Pros Autofocus and exposure

Glass lens

Great microphone Cons Only for Windows users See at Amazon

This pick from Microsoft has stood the test of time, being first introduced all the way back in 2009. These days, the LifeCam Cinema offers an array of features rarely found in this price bracket.

You get a full-glass lens, autofocus and a superb microphone, all at a great price. Alongside this, Microsoft's supplied software has a suite of useful tools including an auto-zoom function to keep you in the centre of the frame.

It's only 720P but its build quality and track record suggest that it'll last you for many years. Apple users will need to watch out, though, as it seems the auto-exposure functionality isn't working on Macs.

How to choose a budget webcam

There are lots of budget webcams out there, and with such a wealth of options to choose from, it can be tricky to figure out the best camera for your specific needs. So, to help you decide, here are a few things that we recommend considering before you buy a budget webcam.

Autofocus or fixed lens?

You might think that this one is obvious, who wouldn't want their camera to focus automatically? Well, the reality is a lot more complicated.

You know when you take out your phone to shoot a photo and it spends a moment hunting for the correct focal length, usually with a pulsing zoom-like effect? Unfortunately, webcam autofocus tends to work the same way, especially on cheaper models. This effect can be quite distracting, and if the camera gets confused, it could end up focusing on the background, leaving you with a blurry face.

Fixed lens cameras, on the other hand, are much more of a pain to set up; but once it's done, you can usually just forget about it, as you tend to sit the same distance from the lens the majority of the time. However, if you need to move about a lot, then autofocus is going to be the way to go.

How's your lighting?

Good lighting can make or break the image quality of most cameras. In fact, you might be quite surprised by the quality that's possible from a cheap webcam when you add some extra lumens to the mix.

Some of our picks have built-in lights and can provide a neat all-in-one solution, but if you're serious about getting the most from your webcam, you might want to check out our guide to the best gear for streaming.

Where will you be mounting it?

Last but not least, it's important to think about where your new webcam is going to live. All of the options to make our list come with some kind of monitor mount, and most of these work in roughly the same way.

For more unconventional setups or those with an oddly shaped monitor, it's definitely worth looking at the different ways the camera can be mounted. Some come with a threaded receptacle for tripod use and others can use their own mount as a desktop stand.