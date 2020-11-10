(Pocket-lint) - If you use the iPhone as your main camera to capture video or take photos, propping it up with a dedicated tripod is the only way to get truly stable, professional-looking shots.

Luckily, there are plenty of options out there for those who want to do so. More traditional tripods are able to sit comfortably on the floor and extend all the way to meet your own height, while others are smaller, desk-ready options that can also be carried around to add more front-camera stability for vloggers. Some even come with a ring light, giving you perfect lighting wherever you find yourself, and others may also include attachments for DSLRs.

To help you discover which iPhone tripod is right for you, we've compiled some of the best options - let's explore.

UBeesize Selfie Stick Tripod

The ideal device for those who want more than just a tripod in their arsenal, this pick allows users to seamlessly flick between stable shots and a selfie stick.

It's the perfect double-up for content creators who want to vlog and take selfies without separate devices, with the tripod ale to extend from 17.5-inches to 51-inches. The neck is also able to rotate 180-degrees, and the head can spin the full 360-degrees.

The hands-free action doesn't end with the mounting, either, with the wireless remote allowing you to snap images from up to 30 feet away.

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand

Ubeesize also has an option for those who require peak lighting at all times, with this tripod offering both a front-facing mount for the iPhone and a ring light behind.

It's a perfect combination for MUAs and content creators who need a dressing table or desk-ready mount that can easily gain power from a USB outlet.

To keep things completely hands-free, the wireless remote also allows you to snap a photo, while lighting levels can be adjusted on the cable's module.

Linkcool Octopus Phone Tripod

Linkcool's small, bendy tripod is perfect for vloggers constantly on the move, remaining compact in use and able to adapt more easily to your space than a traditional design.

The tripod's feet are non-slip, which means you don't have to faff around getting it to stay in a particular spot to remain stable, and the Bluetooth remote means you can snap images up to 30 feet away from your device.

This pick also comes as a bit more of a complete kit than others, giving you attachments for use with a DSLR, as well.

AmazonBasics Lightweight Tripod

AmazonBasics' offering may not be made exclusively for smartphones, but we'll include it here because it's an affordable solution for those who need a traditional, standing tripod that can double up with the right attachments.

Out of the box, this is great for DSLRs, weighing just over a pound, featuring a three-way tilting and swiveling head, and measuring between 16.5-inches and 50-inches.

With a simple iPhone tripod attachment, this can be the ultimate standing tripod for those who need stable and hands-free shots from both.

Linkcool Camera Tripod

If you're looking for a lightweight standing tripod that's still able to remain relatively portable, Linkcool has a top option for you to consider.

Its height can range from 14-inches to 42-inches, it weighs 420g and is compatible with all iPhone devices and DSLRs, and GoPro cameras.

You also get plenty of freedom of movement, no matter which camera you're shooting from, with the top of the tripod fixed with a 360-degree panoramic ball head.

UBeesize Phone Tripod

UBeesize has plenty of adjustable standing tripods for you to explore - some of which we've already detailed - but this is the company's best bendy offering.

Its octopus-style legs can wrap around branches, bikes - you name it - and, if you want to use it as a selfie stick, you can simply close them together. Since it weighs just 150g and stands at 10-inches, it's also not a pain to carry around when vlogging.

Naturally, the head of the tripod can also be tiled 90-degrees, while the wireless remote can help you take shots from up to 30 feet away.

Rhodesy Phone Tripod

Portable, octopus tripods often don't come that cheap - or, worse, don't actually stand up with any consistency - which is why Rhodesy's offering is one to consider on a budget.

The legs measure out at 10.6-inches, giving you an easy way to wrap it around different objects, stand it up on uneven surfaces (aided also by the non-slip feet), or use it as a selfie/vlogging stick. And, at just 240g, it's very easy to carry around.

To help you rotate your device and lock it into any angle, the head of the tripod can also be tilted 360-degrees.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.