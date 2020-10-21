Best USB-C charger for iPhone 12 2020: Get a new charging brick for your iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - USB-C has been here to stay for a while now, and it's a superb standard that can charge countless devices, and transfer data too. However, we're starting to see a new trend, pushed into the mainstream by Apple with the iPhone 12, of top-line smartphones shipping with a charging cable, but no actual charger.

That means that if you don't have a USB-C charging brick laying about, you might find yourself unable to charge your phone, which is obviously less than optimal. That's why we've gathered together some of the very best alternative chargers you can pick up right now, to save you money compared to an expensive official brick.

Anker Nano

Anker has managed to shrink down a powerful 20W charger into a tiny package in the form of the aptly-named Nano, and it's a great bet for most people to pick up.

You'll get a power socket for your USB-C cables, and a plug that doesn't get in the way at all. What more could you want?

Anker 30W Charger

If you want a little bit more power from your charger, though, and a bit more adaptability, this two-in-one from Anker could be perfect. It's got 30W of power, but also the advantage of both a USB-C and older Type-A connector.

That means it'll work with both your newer cables and older ones at the same time, if desired, leaving you free to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

RavPower 65W Charger

RavPower offers a similar package if you want an alternative to Anker's charger, but it's got one key difference - a massive 65W of power.

That means that this charger is perfect for laptops and bigger devices alongside your phone charging needs, while dual ports once more mean that it can adapt to the type of cable you have to hand.

UGreen Type-C Charger

UGreen has done a great job of keeping its charger as small as possible here, and an equally impressive job of making sure that it doesn't cost too much.

You can pick it up at an affordable price and be charging via USB-C without breaking the bank.

Aukey Omnia 65W Charger

Another powerful 65W option is provided by Aukey with this slick charger, that's impressively sleek despite its power and two ports.

It's got a nice mottled design and is great for slipping into a backpack on the go, with its prongs folding away for easy transport. Plus, you'll get super-fast charging speeds where your device supports it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.