Best LED clock 2020: Get the time with a simple glance

(Pocket-lint) - Being able to tell the time with a glance is an absolute godsend, whether you're under pressure with a work deadline, or you're groggy in the mornings and need to make sure you've had a proper lie-in.

With smart speakers and phones doing a lot of the work when it comes to time-keeping nowadays, though, you might be struggling to find a good, simple LED clock to use day-to-day. That's why we've gathered a selection of the very best for you right here.

Jall Digital Alarm Clock

Our first pick does a great job of disguising itself as something that doesn't scream out electronics when you first glance at it - it's a triangular wooden block available in a few colors to your taste.

The LED display is subtly embedded in the wood, and also brings a weather readout to let you know the humidity and temperature at a glance. That's a great package.

Leeron Alarm Clock

Another great use of a wood finish to make a clock that's really attractive and smooth is this one from Leeron. It's super simple, with just a large time readout, plus small indicators to show whether it's AM or PM and whether there's an alarm set.

A big snooze button on top makes it easy to silence in the mornings, too, which we always appreciate.

AmazonBasics Digital Alarm Clock

If you're on the lookout for something a bit more functional, shall we say, this clock from Amazon's line of basics is a real steal, incredibly affordable and reliable.

It won't win awards for its design, but you get a clear LED readout and the ability to set your alarm, so you might wonder what more you'd actually want.

AcuRite 75127M

If the most important thing for you is how clearly you can read the clock in low light, you might find this red-LED unit from AcuRite just perfect, as you can look at it without straining your eyes in the dark.

It's got a big clock readout plus the date and weather information, and you can set alarms whenever you like, giving it a lot in one model.

EDUP 3D Clock

If you want something that has a little bit more of a memorable design, this LED clock could be perfect - it'll make any wall or desk stand out from the crowd.

It's super simple, displaying the time and only the time, on its chunky frame, but is a real conversation-starter that's easy to set up.

COVERY 3D Led Clock

If you really like the previous clock but think it's a little bit pricy, you could opt for this really similar option that's more affordable.

It isn't quite as solidly built and has slightly dimmer LED brightness, but that's a pretty minor set of constraints for what is still a great, funky design.

Pictek Alarm Clock

This clock has a great, clear, and easy to read display that makes it really easy to get the time without squinting. It's also got a great system to let you switch between two alarms easily, and a large snooze button for staying in bed.

Adjustable brightness and great alarm options including birdsong make it a pleasure to use in the bedroom.

