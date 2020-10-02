Best mini flashlight 2020: Carry a torch wherever you go

(Pocket-lint) - Finding the best mini flashlight is paramount if you want to maintain visibility in dark situations without being held up by an unwieldy, full-size torch.

Whether you're exploring the great outdoors past daylight or simply need something to help you read a book in the tent, top small torches often come ready to clip onto your belt, backpack, or keyring, meaning you'll never have to rely on your battery-beholden smartphone's flash function.

They all perform roughly the same job, of course, but finding the right miniature light (or multiple, if you're kitting out a group or need backups) will most likely come down to your budget and just how small you want it to be. That's why we've compiled some of the most reliable and varied picks at a number of different price points to help you decide.

EverBrite 18-Pack

squirrel_widget_2703167

If you're going on a big camping trip and have been tasked with supplying torches for the entire group, EverBrite's 18-pack is the perfect solution.

The torches come in six different finishes and in packs of three, with 54 AAA batteries included. Ideal for keyrings, all the lights come with dimensions of 8.3 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm, while also weighing 87g.

There's no option to change modes, but the flashlight's six LEDs are able to pump out 20 lumens when turned on.

Hausbell Flashlight Two-Pack

squirrel_widget_2703082

Hausbell's twin-pair of miniature flashlights are ideal for tool kits and outdoor excursions.

There are three different light modes to pick between (bright, dim, and flashing) on the 4.3 x 2.2 x 1.3-inch device, making it easy to keep in your pocket or backpack and quickly whip out for use.

It also runs on just one AA battery, while the company indicates the metal design is weather, water, and shock-resistant.

Rolson LED Flashlight Seven-Pack

squirrel_widget_2725256

If you just want a cheap and easy way to pick up a group of mini flashlights, Rolson's pack of seven should see you right.

There are no elaborate features here, but the 2.5 x 2.5 x 9cm torch size and 50g weight does make them incredibly easy to carry around.

Just be aware that the torches run from AAA batteries, and only three are supplied in this package.

Hatori 9cm Flashlight

squirrel_widget_2703105

Hatori's 9cm flashlight may be small, but it packs a mighty 150-lumen punch when turned on, making it a great pick for short spurts of light.

Since it's roughly the same profile as a pencil and weighs just 30g, it can easily fit onto backpacks and pockets without getting in the way.

With the body also made from 6061T aluminum, it's also able to be used in the rain or snow - just be sure to have a spare AAA battery on hand for when the power runs out.

Letmy LED Flashlight Two-Pack

squirrel_widget_2725302

If you're after the power of a true outdoor flashlight without the bulk, Letmy's 300-lumen torch is a great consideration.

With a length of 3.6-inches, it's able to clip onto pants, backpacks, and more with ease, while different light modes (max, dim, and strobe) and variable zoom allow you to mix up how you light up the path.

The miniature LED pair run from AA batteries, so be sure to have some close by for when it eventually runs out of juice.

BYB Flashlight Four-Pack

squirrel_widget_2703107

If you want a budget pack of four mini flashlights, BYB has a simple solution to consider.

The 9 LED and 30-lumen quartet doesn't quite have the power of other torches on this list, but it does give you the opportunity to stock up or share out the light for cheap.

It's not going to provide incredible illumination over big distances, but it's a compact flashlight that's ideal for quick and simple use.

Lumintop Keyring Torch

squirrel_widget_2725349

There are mini flashlights, and then there's Lumintop's Keyring Torch, coming in at a tiny 41.5mm and weighing just 11g.

It's the perfect solution for those who want a flashlight on their person at all times, and, even better, it can be fully charged through the Micro-USB port in just under an hour.

From that, you should receive around 4-5 hours of illumination, with the twistable body allowing you to vary the brightness from 15 lumens to a whopping 130 lumens.

WdtPro Flashlight Six-Pack

squirrel_widget_2703168

Put one in the toolbox, leave one in the car, give two to your kids, and, guess what, you've still got two for outdoor activities.

This six-pack is great for those always reaching for a flashlight, and, even better, you can stock up without breaking the bank.

Now, granted, they're not the most advanced torches in the world, but they're sturdy, compact (0.99 x 3.43 x 0.99-inches), and come in different fancy finishes.

For the price, it's hard to go wrong with this one.

Risemart LED Flashlight

squirrel_widget_2725257

If you want a strong illumination in a small package, Risemart's mini flashlight is definitely one to consider.

The 14.2 x 2.7 x 1.6cm, 30g torch is able to clip onto trousers, backpacks, and more, giving you quick access to a 100-lumen brightness.

That's more power than you'll typically see with mini torches, and, when combined with the device's waterproofing, it's a great companion for camping, fishing, and hiking. Just make sure to carry around a spare AAA battery, in case the power runs out.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.