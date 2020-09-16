Best tech gifts under £250 for Christmas 2020

(Pocket-lint) - It's the most wonderful time of the year - or, at least, it will be pretty soon, and those of us who've learnt lessons from past mistakes know that buying your gifts well in advance of Christmas can be a really solid idea.

With that in mind, you might be starting to consider ideas for your loved ones, be they, friends or family. If you're lining up a Christmas gift for someone who loves a bit of tech, you're in the right place.

We've got a selection of must-have gadgets of all sorts to get your imagination firing. For this list, all our choices come in below £250 or $250.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack (V2)

Once you start to carry around any more than one or two bits of tech, whether for remote working or for use on a holiday or day out, you'll realise how unsuitable some backpacks can be for keeping it safe.

That's why we love this bag from Peak Design - it's got compartment after compartment that's perfect for holding your tech, from laptops to tablets and power banks, or whatever else you've got.

Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen

The market for smaller portable speakers has become fiercely competitive recently, and while we wouldn't say that this Bang and Olufsen speaker is the single best bit of value you can find in the sector, it's certainly one of the most desirable speakers around.

Sound quality is superb, and the design is classy in a way that a lot of competitors could learn from, making it a perfect gift for someone more discerning.

Amazon Echo Studio

If you want to get someone a more static speaker that'll make for great listening at home, Amazon quietly changed the game late last year when it launched the Echo Studio.

It brings high-definition audio to your home at a price that we still find hard to believe. We've used it for months now, though, and can confirm this deal really is as good as it looks. You won't get better sound for the price, with great Alexa functionality thrown in for good measure.

Logitech Craft

The number of people getting used to working from home is going up all the time, and making that transition or experience easier is as good a gift as anything.

That's what Logitech's excellent professional keyboard offers - the chance to work in total comfort, with extreme levels of control. It's super easy to use, with features that you'll soon be unable to live without.

Logitech MX Master 3

Just as important as your keyboard, though, is your mouse - and Logitech is top of the pile on that side of things, too.

The MX Master 3 is so widely adored that it's almost an assumption that anyone who tries it will want to stay using it. It's not the cheapest mouse, but it's so comfortable and adaptable that its price tag makes perfect sense.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Series 3 was a huge moment for the Apple Watch - it realised the platform's potential and is simply a great smartwatch, that does everything most people want it to.

That's still the case a few years later, and the price has fallen to the point where it's now an affordable option for those who don't want to stretch to the newest model. This is an amazing gift for anyone who's mentioned they're interested in wearable tech.

Astro A40 TR with MixAmp Pro TR

There are countless gaming headsets on the market, but not many of them sound this good. Astro's A40 headset, paired with its MixAmp Pro, makes gaming a truly immersive experience.

It isn't wireless, but that wired connection means that it'll work with their gaming PC or console whether it's a PlayStation or Xbox, and the sound quality they'll enjoy will be second to none.

Philips Hue Starter Kit

Smart lighting can seem a little intimidating to people who haven't installed it, but it's actually really easy to set up and get used to. This starter kit from Philips is a great way to get going with its Hue system.

The bulbs are really excellent and let you have total control over your environment, while the included Hue Bridge makes sure you have the maximum level of customisation.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.