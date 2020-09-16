Best tech gifts under £150 for Christmas 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Christmas is on the way, and while gifts might not be the most important part of the holiday season, they're certainly a signifcant one. We all know well the pressure to find a great idea for the people you care about.

If you're in the market for a gift for someone who loves a bit of technology, things can get especially overwhelming, with so many models and products to choose from. That's why we've created these handy, budget buying guides to help you sort the wheat from the chaff.

This guide features gift ideas that cost less than £150 or $150 (conversion rates forgiving), and we've made sure to keep it short so that you've only got highlights to choose between.

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit's latest update to the Charge line offers up superb value for really effective fitness tracking and standalone GPS for the first time.

While it doesn't have the smartwatch features that the likes of the Versa 3 can bring to the table, it's nonetheless a really excellent bet if you know someone looking for some metrics to help them get or stay fit.

Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD

While you can get bigger, slower storage for the price, we think you'll struggle to find a drive that marries size and convenience with speed and security like this one from SanDisk.

It's a rugged drive that can survive the elements to make sure that no data is in danger, and we really like its design, too, while it's small enough to be easily stored in a pocket or bag.

Knomo Cromwell

You might be surprised by how premium techy backpacks can get on the pricing side - these things can get fancy! We love this pack from Knomo, though, which has a bunch of nice little features and is really well made, but doesn't break the bank.

You get a cool roll-top opening that's nice and secure, and all the space you'll need to carry a laptop or tablet with ease.

SEGA Mega Drive Mini

Retro consoles have had a smashing couple of years, with mainstream console makers like Nintendo and Sony jumping aboard the craze.

We think, though, that the very best on the market comes in the form of the SEGA Mega Drive Mini (or Genesis for our US readers!). It's really well-made, comes with an amazing selection of classic games, and is a doddle to get up and running.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

If the person you have in mind is a bit of a gamer, chances are they're starting to use a headset more and more. If you're playing online games at all they're a must for communication, let alone sound quality.

We're huge fans of this headset from SteelSeries largely because it's compatible with everything you could want, including all the current-gen consoles. That makes it a safe bet even if you're not sure exactly what they game on.

Cygnett ChargeUp Pro 20K Laptop Power Bank

Power banks are a common enough tool for tech-lovers nowadays, a great way to make sure that they're never caught cold without enough juice.

What's noteworthy about this device from Cynett isn't its size, which is a very solid 20,000mAh, but rather its clever power features. Unlike most power banks, plugging your laptop (that's right, laptop) will give you charging speeds closer to a wall charger. That'll be sure to impress whoever you give it to.

Ring Fit Adventure

This is one of a few games that captured many people's imaginations this year, as more and more folks realised how rewarding Ring Fit's fitness minigames could be.

It'll take you from a total novice at dynamic stretching and resistance work to a genuine expert with gently increasing challenges, and we've honestly found it a really easy and motivating way to get some fitness in without leaving the house.

Amazon Fire HD 8

When it comes to tablets, you might think that a lower budget would make it hard to get one for someone this Christmas, but far from it - Amazon's tablets offer superb value.

The Fire HD 8 is perhaps the pick of the bunch, slightly pricier than the 7 but with a bigger, HD screen that makes watching movies or TV a real pleasure. It's frankly a bit of a no-brainer if someone you know could benefit from a tablet.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

We're big fans of Ultimate Ears' range of wireless and Bluetooth speakers - their design has become extremely recognisable in recent years, and pumping out reliably powerful, full sound.

Boom 3 is a great speaker from the range, with excellent sound and outdoor capabilities that make it really useful for those who want a multi-use speaker. It's an easy recommendation at its price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Streaming TV and movies are a huge part of a lot of our daily routines, so having a solid streamer for your TV, especially if it's not a smart TV, is essential.

This is Amazon's most premium streaming experience, a little cube that's not just an excellent 4K streaming hub, but also a powerful Alexa hub that you can use to control the assistant with your voice. It's perfect for anyone you know who loves streaming, has a connected smart home, or both.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.