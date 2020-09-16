Best tech gifts for £50 and under for Christmas 2020

(Pocket-lint) - It's that magical time of the year again - Christmas will be upon us soon, and just like every year there are people that it's difficult to come up with gift ideas for.

If you're clear on your budget and just want some ideas or prompts for what to get the tech-lover in your life, we've come up with a list of some great gifts that don't stretch your money too far. All of these gifts should come in at less than £50.

Got a different budget in mind? Check out our other gift guides:

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock

squirrel_widget_167722

The Echo Dot is a mainstay of bargain hunters - it's often available on great deals, but even when it's full price it's a nicely affordable little smart speaker.

The Echo Dot with Clock is the best version yet, with the same impressive sound for its size but a useful LED display behind the fabric which makes it superb for timers and knowing the actual time at a glance. Its RRP might be above this price bracket, but it's so regularly discounted that we're including it regardless.

Google Nest Mini

squirrel_widget_168546

If you think that your target recipient is more of a Google Assistant persuasion, then thankfully Google's got an almost identically-impressive puck speaker to offer in the form of the Nest Mini.

It's a great addition to any smart home, and in truth, we're starting to think that Google Assistant is the top assistant out there. Sound is great, and we like its fabric-centric design, too.

Logitech K380

squirrel_widget_239941

A good keyboard is absolutely key to any successful working from home situation, but that doesn't have to mean a great big board with number pad and all.

We really like this diminutive, minimalistic keyboard from Logitech - it's everything you need and easily connects to multiple devices by Bluetooth. It's easy to move and carry around, while battery life is so long that you'll forget about it entirely.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

squirrel_widget_146520

Streaming is a huge part of most of our daily lives now - that revolution is well and truly established.

However, loads of people are still using games consoles or ageing televisions to stream on out-of-date apps and suffering for it. Why not lighten that load with this excellent streaming stick from Amazon, which outputs in marvellous 4K with HDR compatibility?

Anker Power

squirrel_widget_157744

Power banks are another established bit of modern life - although smartphones are finally starting to get better where batteries are concerned, most people still want to have a bank in their bag in case they need more juice.

This great bank from Anker has a massive capacity but an impressively small body and can charge your phone multiple times over. It's also great for the likes of the Nintendo Switch.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

squirrel_widget_148776

Amazon's Fire tablets are supremely impressive, offering a blend of value and features that's hard to overlook.

You can get a really decent tablet in the form of the Fire 7 for less than £50, provided you get the version that has display ads on the lock screen. If you want to get rid of those it'll add a small extra cost, but still represent excellent value for a little tablet that's perfect for e-reading and video viewing.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.