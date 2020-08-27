(Pocket-lint) - While normal bikes and scooters are, of course, extremely popular, the electric revolution is well and truly here.

More and more people around the world are hopping aboard ebikes and escooters to make their commutes and day-to-day travel easier.

The rides are getting smoother, the ranges longer and the mechanics more durable. That said, most decent scooters and bikes are still pretty pricey, especially if you're going for those with good reputations.

It's pretty much essential for most people to grab a solid lock to pair with their fancy ride unless you're a fan of loss and disappointment.

These locks are broadly the same types you'd want for a standard ride, and we've gathered some of the most reliable right here. It's worth noting that for scooters, in particular, you may need to look into how and where you'll be able to lock them, depending on the model you own.

Onguard Pitbull 8005

squirrel_widget_338617

We'll swear by this hulking Pitbull lock from Onguard, not least because it's the only bike lock we've ever found half cut-through but still standing.

That's anecdotal, but the reality is that most bike locks can be broken through if there's no one around to stop the thieves. The best simply make that process so slow that the risk isn't worth it. It's heavy and impractical, but so, in some ways, is an escooter.

Kryptonite Evolution Mini-7

squirrel_widget_338637

Kryptonite is a huge name in the bike lock world, with its lightweight but solid locks really popular. They're not always the most absolutely secure locks, but the Evolution Mini-7 comes with a gold Sold Secure rating, making it a really solid lock.

Like the Onguard model above, it comes with a flex cable to let you more easily loop around poles or hoops, and is a mini model to be carried with ease.

On-Guard Pitbull Mini DT-8008

squirrel_widget_338657

Onguard's own miniaturised lock is another really good option if you want a slightly smaller form-factor to fit in your bag while you're on the move.

It's got the same gold Sold Secure rating, and a flex cable, meaning that the choice between locks might come down to your preference around their looks, or brand loyalty.

Master Lock Heavy Duty

squirrel_widget_338677

If you're keen on that gold Sold Secure rating, but don't necessarily want to spend too much, and still want a full-sized lock, Master Lock's ticking a few good boxes with this D lock.

It's solidly made and comes with a handy bracket to mount it on your bike (sadly less useful for scooter riders). Where it really wins, though, is on the value front.

FOLDYLOCK Compact Bike Lock

squirrel_widget_338697

Folding bike locks are becoming more and more popular at the moment, with people seeking minimalistic solution to security. As its silver Sold Secure rating suggests, that tends to mean for a compromise on the solidity front.

If you're happy to take that slightly increased risk, you'll get a really nice-to-use lock that folds down to a tiny size, even if it does also cost a pretty penny!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.