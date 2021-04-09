Electric scooters - or escooters - are in vogue. You're unlikely to have missed this, given that they've exploded into popularity around the world and now litter the streets of many capital cities awaiting tourists to hop on for a quicker way around.

Of course, those rental scooters are just one part of the market. Many people are buying their own scooters, as it becomes clear that they can be a really handy way to get around cities without needing to pedal yourself, and they also take up less space than a bike.

They're not necessarily road-legal all around the world (there are a few more hurdles to clear in the UK), but if you're allowed them where you are such as in the US - here are some of the very best models to consider picking up, just for getting around town or your commute.

We're willing to go out on a limb and say that you've probably seen a few Xiaomi scooters around the streets of your city - even in London where they're not yet meant to be in widespread use, Xiaomi scooters are a relatively common sight. That's due in no small part to its excellent reputation, which is well deserved.

This latest model is a great scooter with an impressive 18.6 mile range and zippy 15.5mph speed. It is also well-priced in a market that can get up to fairly dizzying price tags. It might not be the swankiest-looking or most stylish scooter, but for most people, it'll end up being the best choice.

Gotrax isn't quite so well-known a name as Xiaomi outside the scooter world, but it's been building a loyal audience over the last few years with reliable scooters that are reasonably priced as standard. In fact, the pricing aggressively undercuts most of the models on this list, a great thing from a buyer's perspective.

That nets you a slightly shorter range, but that's still going to be more than enough for most people, and you still get a sturdy, well-built unit nonetheless. It folds up nicely for storage and comes in as a super option for those with smaller budgets.

Segway's premium scooter is as impressive as you might hope from a company that's made its name on two-wheeled electric, rolling transport (there's got to be a better description of a Segway, but we can't find it). It's a sleek package, which is put together nice and solidly and also manages really good speeds.

It's not quite a winner on the pricing front, compared to some of the scooters on this list, admittedly, but it's also got a really good 40-mile range to take advantage of - that sees it nail a strong balance from our point of view.

Unagi's scooters are, in our opinion, probably the swishest on the market - the best-designed and most elegant, which is saying something as we're still in the phase where most scooters are fairly chunky beasts.

The Model One is pretty gorgeous, though, in whichever colour you opt for, and has the specs to match its looks, available in single- or double-motor forms, but there's no escaping its big, big price tag.

The Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter is slick and subtle, delivering loads of performance for its price.

With a top speed of 25kph and a potential range of 25 miles, it's a genuine commuter option, even for those cross-town journeys.

It's got regenerative braking, so you can gain battery energy on the downhills, and the solid tyres mean that punctures won't be an issue.

How to choose an electric scooter

We know you're itching to get whizzing around on your new electrified wheels but it's important to take a moment and ensure you're getting the right scooter for the job. There's a boat-load of options on the market, and in a wide range of prices too. So, to get you closer to finding your perfect match, here are a few things worth considering.

What will you be using the scooter for?

There are plenty of reasons to own an electric scooter, including just for fun, but if you've got a specific need in mind then you better make sure it's up to the task.

A lot of people buy electric scooters for their commute, and if that's the case, then you should pay particular attention to the usable range. After all, it's no good buying a scooter if it can only get you halfway there.

If you're looking for a last-mile solution, then you might want to pay particular attention to how small the scooter can fold down, then you can be sure it'll fit where you need it to - like in a car boot for example.

What kind of road surfaces will you be riding on?

If you live in a perfectly paved paradise then you'll have no worries at all, but if you've got particularly bad road surfaces then there are a few more things to look out for.

Airless tyres are super convenient as you'll never have to worry about tyre pressure or getting a puncture. On the other hand, they tend to be rock hard and so are really only suited for smooth roads, so for most people, an air-filled tyre with smooth out the edges a bit.

If you're going to have to navigate a dirt or gravel path frequently, then you'll likely want to find a more rugged scooter that offers things like suspension and larger wheels.

Would an electric bike be more suitable?

Last but not least, it's important to be sure that an electric scooter is the right vehicle for you. If you've got a particularly long commute, you might be more comfortable on an electric bike where you can sit down. If you're not going to be able to take the scooter inside at your destination, then an electric bike can be easier to lock up too.

So if these things are a consideration, it'd be worth checking out our guide to the best electric bikes available. If not, then get scooting, we're sure you'll have a blast.