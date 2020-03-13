There's only one name synonymous with bullet-style blenders: Nutribullet.

Famous for its compact size, single-serve pitcher, and ferocious blending, Nutribullets are essentially blenders that pulverize foods, such as fruit, vegetables, seeds, and nuts until liquified. They have a bullet-shaped blending cup. You fill the cup with your ingredients (usually starting with the driest), screw on the blade, and flip it onto the base and lock it down to blend.

It's as easy as that. Most models have only one speed and no programs. In fact, if you're wondering how Nutribullets differ from other blenders, it's primarily that they're simpler, smaller, and you can take the blending cups on the go, as you can get lids so you can easily store and transport them. You can also get two different blades: One for blending liquids, and one for milling hard foods.

Another perk is that the Nutribullet blending cup does not contain any BPA (Bisphenol A) or Phthalates - perfect for those of you trying to live a more natural, non-toxic lifestyle. You just have to decide which Nutribullet model you want. Each one comes with different accessories and has varying power and capacity. To see which Nutribullet models are the best, check our round-up below.

In the US, there are 10 models. The more expensive models obviously come with more features and power.

squirrel_widget_193028

This is the entry-level Nutribullet. It's a compact and convenient smoothie maker ideal for blending leafy greens. It features a 250-watt motor, one cross blade, one 24-ounce tall blending cup, two resealable lids, one 18-ounce short blending cup with lip ring, one flip to-go lid, one mug with a lip ring, and one recipe book.

squirrel_widget_193029

This is the original Nutribullet. It's more powerful and is capable of pulverising more weighty ingredients like cheese. It features a 600-watt motor, one 24-ounce tall blending cup with a lip ring, one extractor blade, one 18-ounce short blending cup, and one lip ring.

squirrel_widget_193030

Nutribullet Pro is a step-up from the original, primarily offering more power and capacity. It features a 900-watt motor, one extractor blade, one flip to-go lid, one 32-ounce blending cup with lip ring, and one 24-ounce tall blending cup with a lip ring.

squirrel_widget_193031

The Nutribullet Pro 1000 brings redesigned blades and blending cups as well as a more powerful 1000-watt motor. It also comes with one redesigned "easy-twist" extractor blade, one 32-ounce blending cup, one 24-ounce blending cup, two to-go lids, and one recipe book.

squirrel_widget_193032

Nutribullet Select offers more controls and options than the one-speed models. It features a 1000-watt motor, redesigned "easy-twist" extractor blade, one 32-ounce pitcher, one 24-ounce handled blending cup, one to-go lid, one pitcher lid with lid cap, one tamper, and one recipe book.

squirrel_widget_193033

The Balance offers Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in scale so you can set goals and customise blends from your device. It features a 1200-watt motor with a smart nutrition sensor, one extractor blade, one 32-ounce blending cup, one flip to-go lid, and one lip ring.

squirrel_widget_193034

The Nutribullet RX is the most powerful model, plus it has a heating element so you can cook soup in under seven minutes. It features a 1700-watt motor, one extractor blade with cleaning brush, one 32-ounce short blending cup with a lip ring, one pitcher with a vented lid, one 64-ounce blending cup with a pitcher lid, a "Nature’s Prescription Book", and an additional lid.

squirrel_widget_193035

The Nutribullet Blender offers multiple speeds, a pulse function, and "extraction capabilities" with a vented lid for hot ingredients. It features a 1200-watt motor, one 64-ounce blender pitcher, a tamper, one pitcher lid with lid cap, and a recipe book.

squirrel_widget_193036

The Blender Combo is a step-up from the Blender. It lets you switch between single-serving blending cups and large pitchers. It also offers multiple speeds and a pulse function. It features a 1200-watt motor, one redesigned "easy-twist" extractor blade, a 24-ounce handled blending cup, two to-go lids, one 32-ounce blending cup, one pitcher lid with a lid cap, one 64-ounce pitcher, one tamper, and a recipe book.

squirrel_widget_193037

This model is designed to quickly puree and store fresh baby food. The motor size isn't clear to us, but it's powerful and comes with an extractor blade, a "batchbowl", a freezer tray with lid, six storage blending cups with tray, one 18-ounce short blending cup with lid, and a recipe book.