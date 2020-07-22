Best hair straighteners 2020: Get the look you want

Hair straighteners are one of those bits of tech that many people might not think of as technological - you can pick up a cheap set for pennies at many stores.

Use them, though, and you'll be putting the safety of your barnet in the lap of the gods. You really need to invest a little more to get a decent pair and that's why GHD leads our list. They really are the best around, although we've also gathered some superb alternatives for you to consider.

GHD Original Styler

squirrel_widget_183130

For many, the question of which hair straighteners to buy is as simple as "Which GHD set can I afford?" .That's how impressive the performance is from the many different models on offer. We prefer the most classic version, which heats up quickly and straightens quickly and with minimal passes required.

There's a reason GHD stands for "Good Hair Day" - get a pair of these and you'll always be a few quick seconds away from one yourself. Plus, the build quality and safety measures mean they're safe and reliable for regular use.

Cloud Nine The Wide Iron

squirrel_widget_183131

The big benefit of this pair of straighteners is hinted at pretty heavily both in their name and design - that extra-wide iron shape. It means that your hair gets a slightly longer amount of time in the grip each time you pass it through, for a quicker finish.

Heating to its desired temperature in just seven seconds means that these Cloud Nines are really good at getting a great job done sharpish, therefore, although you'll have to pay a really premium price for the privilege.

T3 SinglePass X Straighteners

squirrel_widget_183132

SinglePass is a bold name for a pair of straighteners, but T3 has done a great job with these, earning that name. They heat up nice and quickly and have a pleasant chime to let you know when they're ready for use.

It's worth knowing, though, that they don't come with a heat pad or case to rest them on, so you'll want to make sure you have somewhere that won't burn to lay them down while they heat up (although that applies to all straighteners, really!).

squirrel_widget_183133

Coming down the budgetary ladder, renowned stylist brand Toni & Guy provides a great mid-range option that isn't pricey but still does an admirable job.

We're big fans of the iridescent finish on the irons themselves, while a five-year guarantee should reassure you that they'll last a good amount of time. Plus, the straightening is good and quick, which is all you really need.

squirrel_widget_233147

We're not going to pretend that they could possibly fit into most people's budgets, but the reality is that the Dyson Corrale is about as good as hair straightening gets. The astronomical price is why they're not higher up this list, but it you can afford them you'll be getting amazing performance and great hair treatment.

Cordless, with incredibly quick straightening and an amazing premium design, it feels like using tech from the future, but there's no escaping the fact that the pricing is more than a little mad.

Glamoriser Bluetooth Smart Straighteners

squirrel_widget_183135

Our final set of irons has a bit of a tech twist - the Glamorise Bluetooth packs in connectivity to let you customise how the straighteners work from your smartphone. That means you can tailor it to your hair type and comfort.

It's a great feature that we'd expect to spread through other competing models over time but is attached to a fairly solid, rather than stunning pair of straighteners. It's not too pricey, though, making it a solid investment if the likes of a GHD seems a bit far-fetched for your budget.