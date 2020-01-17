Shaving is, somewhat inescapably, a chore. It takes time, you have to do in regularly, and if you're still in the world of old-school razors and brushes, you might find that constantly buying new razor heads gets really expensive, very quickly.

The good news is that we're decades into the electric shaver revolution by now, and some of the shavers that you can buy at relatively low cost are seriously impressive bits of kit.

Whether you're looking for the closest shave, extreme convenience, long battery life or even multi-use trimmers and shavers, there's likely an option that's perfect for you.

We've rounded up some of the best electric shavers on the market for you, below, across a range of different price brackets, to give you a great selection to pick between.

While this list will, as we said, highlight plenty of really great value shavers, we're starting at the top end of the market, with what might be the best shaver around — the Philips Series 9000. This is a superb bit of kit, a rotary shaver by default, though it has a trimming attachment that is extremely useful, too. It's precise and smooth, and in use feels like it would be almost impossible to get a nick or cut from. Like most of the shavers on this list, it's waterproof, too, for added peace of mind. Of course, it's also one of the most expensive options.

Right at the other end of the pricing scale is one of Remington's entry-level shavers, the R4. It's not exactly the sleekest looking shaver out there, but the key point is that it gets the job done. It's cheap and cheerful, and won't get you smooth-skinned as quickly as some of the more premium products on this list, but if you want a quick fix you could do far, far worse.

Another entry that won't break the bank by any stretch, the Braun Series 3 ProSkin marks a slight upgrade on the Remington R4, with a slightly more sturdy build-quality. It's also got waterproofing and a nice grippy design.

We probably prefer triple-headed shavers, if we're talking about the quality of the finish we get at the end, but the Series 3 does a creditable job and is a reliable option for a quick shave.

Philips has a bit of a lock on the shaver market — it's got a range of great options in the more traditional mould. The OneBlade, though, is a bit of a departure. It's a sleeker, more unconventional little number, and not everyone gets along with its simplicity. We're fans of it, though, and the fact that it's useful for a range of different types of shaving and trimming without needing to swap out chunky heads or parts is a bonus.

It's also very reasonably priced and easily transported. That's a solid package, all in all.

If the Philips Series 9000, our top pick further up this list, took your fancy but you're not sure about the expenditure, you could easily think about the Series 5000 as a slightly more lightweight version of the same shaver.

They've got very similar designs, and the Series 5000 still manages a really comfortable and reliable shave, but simply lacks some of the bells and whistles, and power, that the Series 9000 boasts.

Okay, we know - the title of this feature makes it clear that we're talking facial hair here, not body hair. But, let's all be honest adults here: beard trimmers don't always get used purely on beards. So, with that in mind, we've done the moral thing and found a trimmer that, while it won't necessarily be perfect for your facial hair, will do some impressive work in other climes.

Balls has a name that doesn't exactly hide its purpose, but it's the anti-nick design that it's come up with which has impressed us most. Believe the hype - this a trimmer that you can use in delicate areas without fear. If you know yourself well enough to worry about putting a posh Philips trimmer down south, do yourself a favour and pick up a more sensible option, with Balls' money back guarantee as a further safety net.