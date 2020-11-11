(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a new electric toothbrush? You've come to the right place - we've gathered together all the best electric toothbrushes around to help you decide which is the best for you.

When buying a toothbrush, you're probably looking for some basic - as well as some advanced features. Pretty much all electric toothbrushes now have a way to tell you that your two minutes is up, but it's always worth checking for that. Some will stop after the two minutes, but others will briefly stop the vibration to tell you. Some timers also split the two minutes into four 30 second parts which can be handy.

Many modern toothbrushes have pressure sensors as well to tell you when you're brushing too hard. Often this will just turn an LED red to warn you.

A few toothbrushes - and we've covered a couple below - work alongside a phone app and connect to your phone with Bluetooth. An app can provide you with a bit of analysis on your brushing and even tell you where you missed! However, they're not a substitute for competent brushing!

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush

A great all-rounder, this toothbrush comes with five modes - clean, white, sensitive, gum care and deep clean. It's available in white as shown here, pink or black or black/rose gold. What's more, it also has 14 days of battery life so is great for travelling. And there's a two-year warranty, too.

Oral-B iO9

Oral-B has gone all out with its iO range of toothbrushes, which are some of the most advanced ever made, and have price tags to match that pedigree.

This is a pricey brush, but you get unparalleled cleaning, with handy 3D tracking that pairs to an app to make sure you know if you're missing any spots. There are a variety of modes to make sure you're comfortable while cleaning, and it all comes together to feel a bit like a glimpse of the toothbrush's future.

Oral-B Genius 9000

This toothbrush has a pressure sensor. There's also a 'Gum Guard Assistant' which works with the Oral-B app over Bluetooth and shows you the areas you are applying too much pressure on your gums. There's a travel case that can even charge your phone as well. Position Detection ensures you brush your entire mouth - just attach your phone to the bathroom mirror using the holder, tap the camera and away you go.

Oral-B Genius X 20000

Moving things up a gear, this is another app-enabled toothbrush. This brush features the ability to recognise how and where you're brushing. You can then see a graphical representation of your mouth in the app to show you which areas of your mouth you're missing. So you can actually get better when brushing - it works a treat. Like the 9000 above, this toothbrush also has six cleaning modes.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

This premium toothbrush from Philips has three cleaning modes and three different intensities. It'll also tell you when you need to replace your brush head (potentially quite irritating we reckon) and boasts a solid two weeks of battery life. It's available in black, white and pink.

Oral-B Genius 9900

This stunning rechargeable toothbrush is one of the best around and features two handles to choose from in rose gold and black. There are also six brushing modes, four brush heads and the same charging travel case, too. Again you get the Gum Guard Assistant and Bluetooth connectivity to your phone. Oral-B also says the toothbrush lasts for at least two weeks between charges, too.

Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries

Again with Bluetooth connectivity to your phone, SmartGuide gives you real-time feedback to improve your brushing habits and a pressure sensor lights up if you brush too hard, helping you to care for your teeth. There are five different cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clear and it also comes with a timer to help you brush for the dentist-recommended regulation minutes.

Writing by Dan Grabham. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.