Best Marvel gifts for die-hard MCU fans 2020

If you've seen every Marvel movie, and read every comic and know the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline like the back of your hand, then this round-up of the best Marvel-themed gift ideas is the ultimate eye candy for you.

From an $8,000 Infinity Gauntlet replica to inexpensive PopSockets with Avengers on them, we've hand-picked some of the best Marvel tech gadgets, toys, and apparel you can find online.

Keep checking back, as we'll regularly update worth any more goodies we find.

Every movie so far on BluRay

Let's be honest, even the most dedicated of fans might struggle to collect every film in Marvel's cinematic universe at the rate they put them out. With this collection of box sets you can gift them all in one swoop - although it won't come cheap, as you'd expect.

Infinity Gauntlet Wireless iPhone Charger

Sure, it comes with a hefty (okay, interstellar) price tag, but this a life-sized Infinity Gauntlet that's covered in gold and semi-precious gems. And while that might be great just to show off to guests with, it actually has a dual purpose: An iPhone can be placed into the palm of the gauntlet and left to wirelessly charge.

Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

The Avengers Hero Kit from LittleBits lets kids build a gauntlet that resembles Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor. Once finished assembling, users can program the arm to make different Avengers noises, or they can record noises of their own.

Hulkbuster Lego Set

The Hulkbuster is fan-favourite version of Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor. And now, thanks to an official Lego-Marvel collaboration, you can make your own Hulkbuster - using this amazing 1,363-piece Lego set. The final build stands 9 inches tall and 8 inches wide.

Captain America's Shield

Captain America’s shield is one of the most iconic weapons, tools, or whatever you want to call it, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you want your own, get this this 2ft-wide replica of Cap’s shield. We just don’t recommend throwing it around. It's big, heavy, and will most definitely break something.

Marvel's Spider-Man

One of the best superhero game adaptations ever, Insomniac Games' Spider-Man is a superb romp that incorporates a bunch of villains, fun combat, and a nice well-told story. Most importantly, though, it nails the feeling of web-slinging around a huge city, with freedom of movement that never gets old.

Avenger’s Popsockets

PopSockets is now offering a selection of Avengers-themed device grips (they go on the back of your phone to help you securely hold it). There are plenty to pick from!

Iron Man Mk50 Robot

The Iron Man Mk 50 Robot from UBTECH gives you control over your very own Iron Man droid. You can control its movements through your phone, and even create unique voice controls. There’s also augmented reality missions for you to complete that will unlock new weapons for the Mk 50.

Star-Lord’s Walkman

Thor Tool Set

This tool set is shaped after Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. When closed, it is an awesome-looking way to transport everyday tools. When you're finally ready to get to work and do DIY, it folds out to show a set of 44 tools, including measuring tape, a level, and, of course, a hammer. You'll just have to wait to see if it'll fly to your hand at will, though.

Children's Outfits

Whether your children love the Avengers or you do, why not dress them up as your favourite Marvel character? There are loads of cosplay outfits around, including versions for The Hulk, Ironman, Captain America, Spiderman, and Black Panther.

Captain America Waffle Maker

If you adore Captain America and all-American breakfast foods too, then, boy, do we have the perfect gift idea for you: A Cap waffle maker. Just don't anyone mention Belgian waffles, eh?

Spiderman Drone

This spider-shaped drone comes with front and rear LED lights for night flying and a voice assistance with lines from Spiderman: Homecoming.

Infinity Gauntlet Coffee Mug

The closest most of us ever get to feeling like we have any control over the universe is after our first cup of coffee in the morning, amirite? This will Infinity Gauntlet-styled mug should make that feeling last a few seconds longer.

Adult Size Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to turn half of all life into dust, and now you can use it to threaten your roommates when they touch your food.

Thor's Hammer

Yes, Thor’s hammer was destroyed by his evil sister, Hela, but that doesn’t make Mjolnir any less cool. This 1:1 replica of the powerful thunder hammer features a realistic pommel and has LED lights that will catch everyone’s eyes.

Thor's hammer... as a bottle opener

Maybe you prefer your Mjolnirs a little less huge and heavy. Maybe you're in need of a bottle opener. Those two worlds collide with this dinky little solution that'll have you popping caps like, well, Thor in Endgame.