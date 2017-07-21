Best Buy's Black Friday in July: All the best deals in one place

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Best Buy is holding its own summer sale.
Amazon recently held a Prime Day event, which, to put it mildly, was a huge success and had everyone wondering if Amazon had managed to topple Black Friday, a massive shopping sale extravaganza that happens every year after Thanksgiving in the US. Now, Best Buy wants in on the action, apparently, as it just opened up its "Black Friday in July" sale. Here's what you need to know, including what's on sale.
What is the Black Friday in July sale?
Best Buy wants you to know that you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to save on various electronics and gadgets. It's holding a Black Friday in July Sale on 21 July 2017. All customers can shop the sale online or in-store. But if you're a My Best Buy Elite or Elite Plus member, you get early-access to the event on 20 July. Go here to learn about the free-to-join My Best Buy program.
Best Black Friday in July sales
Here is a selection of some of the best deals we've seen so far:
Phones
- Samsung - Galaxy S7 edge 4G LTE (save $200)
- Samsung - Galaxy S7 4G LTE (save $100)
Wearables
- Apple - Apple Watch Series 2 (save $70)
- Apple - Apple Watch Nike+ (save $70)
Computers
- Apple - MacBook Air - 13.3-inch Display (save $150)
- Apple - MacBook Air - 13.3 Display (save $200)
- Lenovo - Yoga 720 2-in-1 13.3 Touch-Screen Laptop (save $140)
- Lenovo - Yoga 710 2-in-1 15.6 Touch-Screen Laptop (save $90)
- HP - Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop (save $150)
TVs
- Samsung - 65 Class (64.5 Diag.) - LED - 2160p (save $100)
- Samsung - 65 Class (64.5 Diag.) - LED - 2160p (save $500)
- Sony - 55 Class (54.6 Diag.) - LED - 2160p (save $200)
- Sony - 65 Class (64.5 Diag.) - LED - 2160p (save $500)
Games
- Battlefield 1 (PS4/Xbox One/PC) for $30
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4/Xbox One/PC) for $30
- Final Fantasy XV (PS4/Xbox One) for $30
- Gears of War 4 (Xbox One) for $25
- Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) for $40
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4/Xbox One) for $30
- Tom Clancy's The Division (PS4/Xbox One/PC) for $20
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4/Xbox One) for $35
Keep checking back - we plan to update this piece over time.