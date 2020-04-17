Best fans 2020: Keep yourself cool while the heat rises

When the warmer months hit, we all start to wonder why we never installed air conditioning as we swelter through those uncomfortable nights.

During heatwaves, fans tend to sell out in stores - but why bother to leave the house or office when you could just choose one of this fine selection of fans? There's something here for every budget and use, whether you just want something to stay chilled at your desk or you need a more heavyweight air mover for your sweltering living room.

So snap one of our chosen fans up and save yourself from the heatwave.

This standard-sized 12-inch desk fan is about as 'standard' a fan as you can get - albeit with the welcome addition of three speeds. Naturally, it can oscillate or not depending on what you choose. There's a long 1.8m power cable, too, so you shouldn't need to get an extension lead for most circumstances. All in all, it's a great value option and can be ordered with Amazon Prime delivery, too.

This 12-inch bladeless fan obviously isn't cheap, but uses Dyson's well-known Air Multiplier technology to whizz air around the room - while it's primarily a desk fan, you won't need to have it next to you as with some other options - it can do a decent job of cooling a small room, though it's obviously not as effective as a larger tower fan. It oscillates as you'd expect and can be tilted. It also uses less power than predecessor Dyson fans and is significantly quieter, too.

If you're after a pretty basic fan that's not too noisy for your desk, then Honeywell might have the answer. There are few exciting features for this fan, but it can be wall mounted of you want to put it on the wall of your garden or whatever to save space around your desk. This one is only about 30cm in diameter, but does come fully assembled, so it's ready to go.

This really is the crème de la crème of fans. It's expensive, sure, but there's a reason for that. Firstly, the design makes this an attractive and easy to clean addition to your home, unlike a bladed fan. Secondly, it also contains a HEPA filter, so for hayfever or allergy sufferers, you're not circulating the air that's going to make your eyes itch or your nose run. Finally, it's quiet in operation and easy to clean. There's also a version that adds heat, but it's cooling that we really need.

The simple elegance of a fan is boosted by the Swan Retro, which comes in a number of different colours – black, blue, red or cream - so you can fit it in with your décor and it's less of an eyesore. It comes with three speed settings and oscillates too.

One of the appealing things about this Honeywell tower fan is that it comes with a remote control, meaning you don't have to get out of bed to turn it up, down, or off when you wake up freezing at 5am. It has an LED panel on the top and offers three different modes. The advantage of having a tower over a desk fan is that it's typically quieter and takes up a lot less floor space.