The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 winners revealed

Another year draws to a close but not before we celebrate the finest games, gadgets and other tech treats of the last 12 months in the annual EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards. It's time to reveal the winners.

You have been voting in your droves, along with the Pocket-lint team and elite of the tech industry to find the finest products in 18 different categories. The following winners and highly recommended runners-up are all therefore fantastic products that you should consider if you're in the market for new kit.

We've also rounded up all the votes in all the categories to find the overall product of the year - the tech that has made us all smile since launch. And there's a special EE Superfast Award, given to a product or service that brings speed firmly to mind.

So here are the best products of 2017, as rewarded in our swanky event in London. Huge congratulations to one and all.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been crafted with so much love, care and attention that you feel just as involved when playing. The sandbox you are given to play in is enormous and the game will eat time like a Sutton United goalkeeper eats pies.

It was always one of the best games of the year, but now it's been been confirmed as the best full stop. It's an old cliché that each console generation starts with a game that sells the hardware on its own. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is that game.

A superb game, if a little short. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy proves there can be life in the series after Nathan Drake.

When it comes to processing, features and video capture the Panasonic Lumix GH5 offers out-of-this-world top quality. Many will lean towards it for its video feature-set alone and we can see why. A host of pro spec features puts it head and shoulders above anything else you can buy at this price point.

When it comes to stills, the inclusion of 4K/6K Photo for rapid shooting, 12fps for more conventional full-resolution shooting, and 5-axis optimisation for ultra-steady assistance all add up to something quite special.

The Fujifilm X-T20 ran the Panasonic camera a close second. We particularly love its exceptional image quality.

There's no doubting that the Sony RX100 V is a brilliant compact camera. It's small, it's powerful, its continuous autofocus is notably improved and the images it can enable you to capture are great.

The competition has started to attack the 1-inch sensor market harder than ever before, but if you're looking for a fantastic high-end compact then the RX100 V ticks plenty of the necessary boxes.

For the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II's £400 outlay, the 1-inch sensor at its heart is very capable and the lens combines to produce images that are far beyond what a phone camera could produce.

Samsung waited a little later in 2017 to unleash its flagship phone - but it was well worth the wait. Exquisite design, a high-quality waterproof build, great camera, plus 3.5mm headphone socket for those decent AKG headphones just to kick off to list of positives. But it's the refined software experience - which offers you choices and functions - and top-class performance where the S8 and S8+ outstrip other flagships.

Then there are those displays. Some might think the near-2:1 aspect ratio to be odd, but once they've been put to use binge-watching Netflix or Amazon Video you'll fall in love with the quality and the expansiveness that they offer. In short: the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are both masterpieces. They are expensive, but worth it.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a pleasure to use, packed full of innovative features and practical functionality. Regardless of price, it hits the ball out of the court with power, camera performance and its customisation options.

The Honor 9 is a siren in the mid-range phone market. Its eye-catching design is paired with highly capable performance for a price point that, in the context of 2017, undercuts the OnePlus 5 by a sizeable enough margin to leave the Honor in a field of its own.

Honor is rapidly becoming an unstoppable brand in the affordable phone market.

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best phones you'll find at a £250 price point. It is brilliantly sized, well designed and works a treat.

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 is a lovely tablet to not only look at, but to use. It wins on performance, display, camera and size. As a tablet, there are few better than the iPad Pro and in the 10.5-inch size it feels like the perfect ultra-portable companion.

The iPad Pro 10.5 makes a number of tasks easier than our MacBook Pro, so it became a natural laptop replacement for when we were on the go, while the full-size keyboard also makes it feel like a natural laptop alternative.

The 2017 Microsoft Surface Pro shows how far the company has come with the series. It's a really well made and great performing Windows device.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a really interesting laptop. It's gorgeous to look at, incredibly well built and is a powerful, silent operator with an excellent screen and decent battery life.

Viewed as an out-and-out everyday laptop or MacBook rival and the Surface Laptop is a potentially fantastic machine for many. If we were going to buy a Windows machine tomorrow it would be the Surface Laptop.

If you're an Apple head and used to MacOS then the latest Apple MacBook is a very enticing proposition. When it's time to lay our ageing Air to rest, this is the model that we'll be putting on our shopping list.

Bowers & Wilkins comes from a true audiophile perspective and, in the PX, offers a best-in-class alternative to its already brilliant rivals. There is no doubting its audio performance prowess, with ANC both on and off, and in the new design flourishes it has a device to perhaps tempt those otherwise drawn by the Apple-owned Beats.

We certainly welcome B&W finally embracing ANC because patience has been rewarded. The B&W PX is a shining example of just how good noise-cancelling headphones can be.

Ultra-long battery life, attractive and comfortable design, and serious sound quality makes the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones stand out amongst their over-ear competition.

Sony has been making a big push into the headphone market over the past few years, and the WF-1000X show the company is serious about challenging in the in-ear market too. The combination of top audio quality, an attractive design, noise-cancelling and a comfortable fit make the WF-1000X the wire-free in-ears to beat.

Simply put: the WF-1000X are comfortably the best all-round performing earphones in the wire-free category. Bravo Sony, bravo.

With the US audio firm at the helm you expect audio quality and noise-cancelling to be great - and the Bose QuietControl 30 definitely delivers on that reputation.

With the same panel and support in this LG B7 OLED TV as the far pricier G model, there's no denying the rich picture quality of the B7 makes it easy to fall for. You can pick up cheaper LCD TVs that have the brightness to beat the B7 in the HDR stakes, but such tellies aren't a patch on the overall richness and performance when it comes to offering really deep and precise blacks.

There are OLED rivals from Panasonic, Philips and Sony, but you've got to hand it to LG: the B7 is magnificent, an absolute joy to watch. In this 55-inch size, it's extraordinarily tempting, especially as you can buy it for under £2,000.

The Sony A1 looks stunning, is packed with the sort of innovation and uniqueness that Sony is increasingly striving for these days, and best of all produces some genuinely beautiful pictures and strong sound quality.

The simplicity of the Amazon Fire TV Stick makes it a great option for a second TV or those with a Full HD main set. It's also considerably cheaper than many alternatives on the market.

It has an excellent user interface and Alexa support for voice-control is a welcome addition, especially with its visual cue cards adding to the experience. For a penny shy of £40, you really can't go wrong with the 2017 Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Sky Q really shines in the vast amount of content it offers, with a lot in Ultra HD. And thanks to constant updates that add new features, including voice search, it feels new and innovative as time passes.

Netflix offers a wide selection of movies and TV shows, with several series being exclusive to the platform or even made and funded by Netflix itself. The user interface of Netflix is also pretty much standardised, offering a similar experience no matter the platform.

Most of the films and TV episodes are presented in HD, which means they are 1080p and have 5.1 surround sound where applicable. 4K video streaming is also available for some content, in HDR and Dolby Vision for supported devices. Netflix also offers the ability to download movies and TV shows to your mobile device, so you can watch them offline, which is an excellent feature.

Spotify is the current King of music streaming, with over 50 million paying subscribers and 125 million users overall.

We think hands-free voice control is a godsend and that Alexa, Amazon Echo's personal assistant, truly distinguishes this Bluetooth speaker from the competition. The 2016 model continues to blow our minds, even though it has recently been replaced - whether for listening to music, adding to our shopping list, adjusting the heating or asking other apps to do their thing.

As time has gone by, Alexa has evolved and delivered more than we'd have ever imagined. The rise of the smart speaker owes itself to the Echo, the original, and in many people's view, the best.

If you're looking to patch-up Wi-Fi weak spots or extend the reach of your internet around the home, then a mesh network solution using multiple Google Wifi units is a great way of doing it.

The Sonos PlayBase is beautifully designed as the perfect sound-enhancing solution for your telly. It delivers excellent sound quality and enough bass to be sufficient as a top notch standalone speaker too. And if you want to add other Sonos speakers and the Sub then it can also be setup as the ultimate 5.1 system.

If you've got the cash then the PlayBase is a have-your-cake-and-eat-it kind of speaker. It's great for music, radically enhances TV audio, blows away the PlayBar's more dated design, and is the perfect addition to Sonos's full around-the-home audio package.

The UE Wonderboom is ideal for those who want to get out into the world and not have to worry about dropping it or getting it wet. All without breaking the bank. The fun and simple design has plenty of appeal, especially in its various colour options.

The Nintendo Switch is a glorious alternative to traditional home games consoles. Being able to play the full version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when on the bus, Tube or in a doctor's waiting room is a delight.

When docked it holds its own against rival machines too, albeit with a fraction of the games library at present. But that will soon populate and, as well as Zelda, it's the only place you can play the superlative Super Mario Odyssey too.

Until very recently, the PS4 Pro has been the only way to play 4K games in the living room without an expensive PC setup. It is fast, capable and excellent value at £350.

If money is no object and you have no issue dropping £500 upward on a great, modern, connected sports watch, then the Garmin Fenix 5 will leave you more than satisfied. It's got enough smartphone connected-ness about it without hogging your attention, but it really excels when it comes to sports tracking - of any kind you care to throw its way.

As a piece of hardware it's sublime. The Fenix 5 is the clear king among its sports watch competition. Garmin's reputation as the best sport-focused smartwatch maker is clear to see.

The sheer range of data you can get, neatly balanced with enough smartwatch connectivity, set in the context of so much potential through the compatible sensors and accessories, makes it impossible not to recommend the Garmin Forerunner 935.

The Apple Watch Series 3 adds more power and capabilities over the Apple Watch Series 2 and, therefore, its potential is amazing.

The Apple Watch continues to be the best smartwatch on the market - despite the likes of the Samsung Gear Sport making rather a lot of noise - and the addition of 4G connectivity on the go will, in time, only make that better. Superb.

The Samsung Gear S3 is the smartwatch to get if you're an Android user. There's that solid metal chassis with meticulous fine details, hardy build and water-resistance, great clicky buttons and a smooth rotating bezel that's matched with a smooth-to-use operating system.

Range Rover doesn't have to do very much to shift an impressive number of models these days. In that respect, JLR could have been lazy with Velar but it hasn't. Far from it, in fact. The fourth vehicle to wear the Range Rover badge looks fantastic, is a supremely comfortable cruiser, while the interior tech sets a new benchmark in design and usability.

Yes, the more powerful and more generously specced models rapidly tickle the £60,000 mark - but that does buy a great deal of technological wizardly, as well as many envious glances.

If you want the best looking, best to sit-in mid-sized SUV - and one which offers you the best array of technology and engine options in the class - you need look no further. The Volvo XC60 is superb in its class.

It might come as a surprise that the Nintendo Switch won our coveted Product of the Year category in competition with all the other fantastic winners above but not to us. Anyone who owns a Switch will tell you just how much they love it. And the ability to play triple-A, top quality games when travelling is something to behold.

Even better is that the console is still in its infancy, with many more top titles and enhancements ahead. Nintendo won this award in 2007 with the original Wii and, in the Switch, has firmly proved that it is back in the game.

The EE Superfast Award is given to a technology that, as the name suggests, is fast and useful.

This year, the award goes to Apple's W1 chip, as found in the company's AirPods wireless earbuds. It is also used in latest Beats headphones, including the Powerbeats3, Beats X and the Studio3 wireless over-ears. The judges feel the chip is a perfect fit for the award, speedily and simply connecting Apple-made headphones to the company's range of devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards were first given in 2005. Over that time we've rewarded the best gadgets in the industry every year following similar criteria as today.

Over the years, the categories have changed and adapted to reflect the industry at the time, but the core aim has always been the same: to help showcase the best gadgets of the moment, the ones that have the ability to make a difference to our lives, or are just great fun to use.

Here then were the winners going all the way back to our first Awards in 2005...

Best game 2016: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Best camera 2016: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Best home entertainment device or service 2016: Sky Q

Sky Q Best smart home device 2016: Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Best smartwatch 2016: Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 2 Best wireless speaker 2016: BeoPlay A1 from B&O Play

BeoPlay A1 from B&O Play Best headphones 2016: Sony MDR-1000X

Sony MDR-1000X Best tablet 2016: Apple iPad Pro 9.7

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 Best fitness tracker 2016: Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2 Best TV 2016: Sony ZD9

Sony ZD9 Best laptop 2016: Apple MacBook (2016)

Apple MacBook (2016) Best VR device 2016: Sony PlayStation VR

Sony PlayStation VR Best phone 2016: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Best car 2016: Tesla Model S

Best tablet / 2-in-1 2015: Apple iPad mini 4

Apple iPad mini 4 Best laptop 2015: Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 Best phone 2015: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Best camera 2015: Leica Q

Leica Q Best game 2015: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Best home entertainment device 2015: Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD

Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD Best wearable 2015: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Best speaker 2015: Naim mu-so

Naim mu-so Best headphones 2015: Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 Best TV 2015: LG 65EF950V 4K OLED

LG 65EF950V 4K OLED Best smarthome device 2015: Philips Hue with Siri

Philips Hue with Siri Best Connected Toy 2015: Sphero BB-8

Best game 2014: Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation Best system camera 2014: Panasonic Lumix GH4

Panasonic Lumix GH4 Best phone 2014: Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Best tablet 2014: Apple iPad Air 2

Apple iPad Air 2 Best phablet 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Best laptop / 2-in-1 2014: Apple MacBook Air 2014

Apple MacBook Air 2014 Best home entertainment device 2014: Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Best headphones 2014: Sony MDR-1A

Sony MDR-1A Best TV 2014: Sony KD-65X9005B 4K TV

Sony KD-65X9005B 4K TV Best smarthome device 2014: Philips Hue

Philips Hue Best speaker 2014: Cambridge Audio Go V2

Cambridge Audio Go V2 Best compact camera 2014: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III Best wearable 2014: LG G Watch R

LG G Watch R Product of the year 2014: iPhone 6

Best digital compact camera 2013: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II Best digital system camera 2013: Sony Alpha A7

Sony Alpha A7 Best game 2013: Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V Best home entertainment device 2013: Now TV

Now TV Best wearable tech 2013: Pebble

Pebble Best headphones 2013: Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear

Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear Best portable speakers 2013: Cambridge Audio Minx Go

Cambridge Audio Minx Go Best television 2013: Sony KD-65X9005A 65-inch 4K TV

Sony KD-65X9005A 65-inch 4K TV Best tablet 2013: Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air Best mobile phone 2013: HTC One

HTC One Best phablets 2013: Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Best laptop 2013: MacBook Air 13-inch

Best digital camera 2012: Nikon D800

Nikon D800 Best laptop 2012: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Best app 2012: Google Chrome

Google Chrome Best game 2012: Journey

Journey Best home entertainment device 2012: Sky TV

Sky TV Best portable audio 2012: iPod Touch 5th generation

iPod Touch 5th generation Best TV 2012: Panasonic Viera TX-P50VT50B and the Sony Bravia KDL-46HX853

Panasonic Viera TX-P50VT50B and the Sony Bravia KDL-46HX853 Best tablet 2012: Nexus 7

Nexus 7 Best mobile phone 2012: Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung Galaxy S III Innovation of the year 2012: Nike+ Fuelband

Best digital camera 2011: Sony NEX-5N

Sony NEX-5N Best laptop 2011: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Best app 2011: Sky Go

Sky Go Best game 2011: Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City Best home entertainment device 2011: Sonos Play:3

Sonos Play:3 Best TV 2011: Samsung UE55D8000

Samsung UE55D8000 Best tablet 2011: Apple iPad 2

Apple iPad 2 Best phone 2011: Samsung Galaxy S II

Samsung Galaxy S II Innovation of the year 2011: OnLive

Best audio 2010: Apple iPod touch 4G

Apple iPod touch 4G Best app 2010: Amazon Kindle app

Amazon Kindle app Best game 2010: Angry Birds

Angry Birds Best TV 2010: Philips 21:9 Cinema 3D

Philips 21:9 Cinema 3D Best home cinema kit 2010: Xbox 360 S

Xbox 360 S Best phone 2010: HTC Desire HD

HTC Desire HD Best camera 2010: Canon EOS 550D

Canon EOS 550D Best computer 2010: Apple iPad

Apple iPad Innovation of the year 2010: Microsoft Kinect

Best music gadget 2009: Apple iPod touch (3rd gen)

Apple iPod touch (3rd gen) Best car gadget 2009: TomTom XL Live

TomTom XL Live Best digital camera 2009: Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1 Best laptop 2009: Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Best software 2009: Spotify

Spotify Best game 2009: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Best home cinema gadget 2009: PS3 Slim

PS3 Slim Best mobile phone 2009: HTC Hero

HTC Hero Best gadget 2009: Eye-Fi

Best music gadget 2008: Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin iPod speakers

Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin iPod speakers Best car gadget 2008: TomTom One

TomTom One Best digital camera 2008: Fujifilm F60fd

Fujifilm F60fd Best laptop 2008: MSI Wind

MSI Wind Best software/service 2008: Firefox 3

Firefox 3 Best game 2008: LittleBigPlanet

LittleBigPlanet Best home cinema device 2008: Pioneer KURO PDP-LX5090 television

Pioneer KURO PDP-LX5090 television Best mobile phone 2008: BlackBerry Storm

BlackBerry Storm Best email device 2008: Nokia E71

Nokia E71 Best Eco gadget 2008: Pure Evoke Flow

Pure Evoke Flow Innovation of the year 2008: Asus, for the Eee PC

Best MP3/portable media player 2007: Archos 605 Wi-Fi

Archos 605 Wi-Fi Best headphones 2007: Sennheiser PXC450

Sennheiser PXC450 Best DAB radio 2007: Pure Evoke-1S

Pure Evoke-1S Best iPod speaker system 2007: Logic3 i-Station Traveller speakers

Logic3 i-Station Traveller speakers Best mobile phone 2007: Nokia N95 8GB

Nokia N95 8GB Best smartphone 2007: Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone Best mobile phone accessory 2007: Jawbone Bluetooth headset

Jawbone Bluetooth headset Best satnav 2007: Navman S90i

Navman S90i Best car gadget 2007: Griffin itrip auto

Griffin itrip auto Best compact digital camera 2007: Fuji FinePix Z5fd digital camera

Fuji FinePix Z5fd digital camera Best DLSR digital camera 2007: Canon EOS 40D DSLR digital camera

Canon EOS 40D DSLR digital camera Best printer 2007: Kodak EasyShare 5300 All In One Printer

Kodak EasyShare 5300 All In One Printer Best laptop 2007: Sony VAIO VGN-TZ11XN

Sony VAIO VGN-TZ11XN Best PC peripheral 2007: Sandisk USB SD Card

Sandisk USB SD Card Best VoIP accessory 2007: Philips VOIP841

Philips VOIP841 Best software 2007: iLife 08

iLife 08 Best website 2007: Facebook

Facebook Best TV 2007: Pioneer Kuro

Pioneer Kuro Best home cinema accessory 2007: Apple TV

Apple TV Best console game 2007: Gears of War

Gears of War Best PC game 2007: Bioshock

Bioshock Best games console 2007: Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii Best sports and fitness Gadget 2007: Timex iControl

Timex iControl Best green gadget 2007: USBcell

Best MP3/portable media player 2006: Creative Zen Vision:M

Creative Zen Vision:M Best mobile phone 2006: Sony Ericsson k800i

Sony Ericsson k800i Best mobile phone or MP3 accessory 2006: Bose QuietComfort 3 noise cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 3 noise cancelling headphones Best GPS unit 2006: TomTom One

TomTom One Best compact digital camera 2006: Fujifim Finepix F30

Fujifim Finepix F30 Best prosumer digital camera 2006: Nikon D80

Nikon D80 Best imaging accessory 2006: HP Photosmart A618 printer

HP Photosmart A618 printer Best laptop 2006: Apple MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro Best PC peripheral 2006: Logitech MX Revolution mouse

Logitech MX Revolution mouse Best home entertainment device 2006: Sky HD

Sky HD Best PC or console game 2006: New Super Mario Brothers (Nintendo DS)

New Super Mario Brothers (Nintendo DS) Best software 2006: Apple iLife '06

Apple iLife '06 Best website 2006: YouTube

YouTube Best gadget 2006: Nintendo DS Lite