May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day

Happy holiday, Star Wars fans!

May the 4th is here again - a day in which fans of the space opera celebrate the franchise's film series, books, and culture. This is a global holiday, so chances are you will hear someone say "May the Force/fourth be with you" today. You might also see memes being shared across the internet, movie marathons on cable, and sales across the web on all-things Star Wars related.

And if you're a total diehard, you might even get a Star Wars toy from a loved one. You could do some gift-giving too, if that's your thing. Either way, we know you'd love to see a few Star Wars-themed gadgets, so we've rounded up some of the best ones to help you celebrate 4 May. We've included stuff like an official TIE pilot leather jacket and a Death Star planetarium.

The Sphero BB-8 is a must-have toy for any Star Wars fan. The dinky robot companion is one of the big stars of the latest Star Wars film; Episode VII: The Force Awakens and now you can control your very own robot sidekick. You can get a BB-8 either on its own, where you use an app on your smartphone to control it, or with a Force Band, which lets you use the force to move him in different directions.

Sphero has expanded its app-enabled droid offering to R2-D2, R2-Q5 and BB9-E. As with BB-8, you can watch the Star Wars films with any of the droids and they will react to various scenes. They will even interact with each other if you have them all rolling around your floor at home.

Blast your tunes from your very own Stormtrooper helmet with this 2.1 speaker system. You'll find a tweeter behind each eye, and a 15cm downward firing subwoofer for added oomph.

Crumbs on your desk can now be a thing of the past thanks to this USB-powered vacuum cleaner, designed to look like everyone's favourite droid, R2-D2. Simply vacuum up crumbs through his front leg, and open the top to empty it when it's full.

You can choose whether play on the Empire or Rebel's side in this new version of Monopoly, based on Episode VII: The Force Awakens. The overall aim of the game is to conquer different planets and build up bases to help you take over the universe.

Using LittleBits electronic blocks technology and the free Droid Inventor app, kids big and small will be able to teach their R2 Unite robot new tricks and take it on more than 16 missions across the Star Wars universe. It now includes coding too, so young ones (and old) can unlock six extra in-app challenges, which get them coding using a simple drag and drop system.

This 3D Death Star wall light comes complete with a wall crack decal to make it appear as though it has crashed through your wall. The light is battery powered so can be placed anywhere in your room and uses LED bulbs to light it up.

1/7 Lego

To celebrate the launch of the upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lego has released seven new sets. They include:

Yoda's Hut

Kessel Millennium Falcon

Han Solo's Landspeeder

Imperial Patrol battle pack

Imperial TIE Fighter

Jedi and Clone troopers battle pack

Moloch's Landspeeder

All-metal, spring-loaded business card case that can hold a dozen cards, and looks like a solid block of carbonite with a tiny Han Solo frozen inside.

If it's a phone you're after this Star Wars day, Wileyfox is offering a free mini Stormtrooper Bluetooth speaker with any Swift 2, Swift 2 Plus or Swift 2 X smartphone. Better still, Wileyfox has also dropped the prices of the phones to £160, £190 and £220 respectively.

This X-Wing inspired knife block comes complete with five knives: cook's knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife and a pairing knife.

This 16-inch high R2-D2 desk lamp is unfortunately, for UK fans, only available in the US. It uses a 25 Watt bulb and is the perfect addition to any Star Wars themed room.

Channel your inner Star Wars villain with this replica lightsaber belonging to Kylo Ren. It features realistic light effects, plays authentic sounds from the movie and comes complete with a display stand.

This Planetarium will project the Earth's complete night sky onto your ceiling, along with all the planets in the Star Wars galaxy. You can even see the Battle of Yavin in full high-resolution.

Street by 50 has made Star Wars-inspired, on-ear headphones with 40mm drivers and leather and foam ear cushions. They've available in other liveries too.