Here are our favourite gadgets, TVs and other devices announced during this year's CES trade show.

After years of cancellations and curbed shows due to the pandemic, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show has returned!

It is once again a full in-person event and we've been hitting the show floor to find the great and good in tech that'll be on the shelves in the coming months and beyond.

And so, in alphabetical order, this is our list of the best devices launched during CES 2023 that you should keep an eye on.

Acer Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED

Strangely. 3D seems to be making a comeback this year with a few three-dimensional products around at CES 2023.

Acer's Vivobook Pro 16X 3D OLED notebook is one, which provides a glasses-free 3D display to give you more immersion with your work or play. Plenty of games will also be transformed by the experience, Acer said.

BMW i Vision Dee

The BMW i VIsion Dee car concept follows on from the iX Flow shown last year. That particular model had an E Ink exterior that could show a custom "paint job" but only in monochrome.

The i Vision Dee ups the ante by adopting a full colour version of the technology. It features 240 colour E Ink zones that can be changed to display the colour/pattern of your choice.

Again, it's just a concept. But there's other technology inside that really impressed us too.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition

Following on from the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, Fossil introduced a Hybrid version of the smartwatch with a dedicated wellness face that sits on the E-Ink display.

The device comes in three colours, sports interchangeable straps and it looks great. There are some excellent features on board too, including Alexa and a huge two week battery life.

The gold colour is our favourite with the white E-Ink display but all models are very premium in the flesh and look fabulous on.

HTC Vive XR Elite

2023 could very well be the year virtual reality starts to reach its potential. Not only do we have the PlayStation V2 coming, but the HTC Vive XR Elite headset looks to be the perfect blend of wire-free VR and PC connectivity.

It doubles as both, essentially. Offering an experience that doesn't need an external source, but can also be used with a powerful computer for even better results. Nice.

L'Oreal Brow Magic

Even the thought of the L'Oreal Brow Magic prototype has been hugely popular since it was announced on the eve of the doors opening at CES.

It is a home brow make up applicator that uses tech to provide perfect brows without the need for multiple other products or pencils. You set the ideal brows and print them on your face. Oh yes.

Lenovo Smart Paper

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is great but Lenovo claims that using its Smart Paper device provides more of a focus on the writing experience.

That includes a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure as well as tilt recognition, to make scribing feel more natural.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

There's nothing like a bonkers laptop from Lenovo to put a smile on our faces each CES. This year it's the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i that's doing just that.

It has dual 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays and a keyboard, so you can use both at the same time, in either portrait or landscape mode.

LG Gram Style

LG has a few interesting Gram laptops coming this year, including an Ultraslim model that's less than 11mm thick. However, it's the LG Gram Style that stands out most, mainly thanks to its hidden trackpad and haptic feedback functionality.

It also backlights this feature when needed, with soft LED lighting, which certainly lives up to the "Style" in its name.

LG Signature OLED M

THe LG Signature OLED M may only come in one screen size - 97-inches - but it has a cunning trick up its sleeve that makes it something special.

The TV comes with Zero Connect box which transmits up to 4K 120Hz content to the screen, meaning you don't need to plug anything into the display itself. And, as it sits flush to a wall, it's the future of home theatre experiences for sure.

Nanoleaf 4D TV Starter Kit

Nanoleaf announced its mirror screening tech a while back but is now making it easy for customers to acheive excellent home lighting effects that expand the viewing experience.

The 4D TV Starter Kit comes with the basics needed to have lighting that matches the on-screen content and can be linked with other Nanoleaf products for a truly awesome experience.

Panasonic Lumix S5II

THe Panasonic Lumix S5II has been released to complement rather than replace the already-excellent S5, but you might want to consider an upgrade for its phase hybrid autofocus system.

Its image stabilisation capabilities are also superb, and it offers so many options for both photo and video shooting that it has broad appeal.

Panasonic MZ2000 OLED TV

Panasonic generally avoid gimmicks with its flagship TVs, favouring industry leading images and performance.

The Panasonic MZ2000 is therefore a reference-grade television, which will be available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch screen sizes. It sports the brand's latest Master OLED Ultimate panel which features a Micro Lens array, so boasts approximately 150 per cent greater brightness than the 2022 models.

Razer Blade 16

The Razer Blade 16 has what is claimed to be the "world's first" dual mode Mini LED display.

This is a 16-inch screen that can be switched between two different "modes" - one for creators that sports a UHD+ (4K+) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and another for gamers with Full HD+ and 240Hz.

You need to reboot to switch modes, but saves having to own two laptops.

Ring Car Cam

Ring has long been rumoured to be considering adding a dashcam to its range of security products and now it has.

The Ring Car Cam had dual HD cameras (one each front and back) and can be used to keep an eye on what's happening in and out of a car whether it's parked or on the move. It works through the conventional Ring app too, so can keep all your security footage and notifications in the same place.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (57-inch)

Samsung is taking gaming even more seriously in 2023, with a mammoth 57-inch ultra wide version of its curved Odyssey monitor.

Also known as G95NC, the monitor features a 7680 × 2160 resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Mini LED backlighting to give it almost 3D visuals - a good reason why it's made it onto our best of CES list.

Sony PlayStation VR2

Admittedly not announced during CES, the PlayStation VR2 headset was nonetheless available to try out on the Sony stand ahead of its February release date.

It's certainly looking good considering the amazing VR game Beat Saber will be available - something that makes us very happy indeed.

VW ID.7

Like the BMW i Vision Dee also unveiled at CES 2023, the VW ID.7 features colour-changing capabilities.

However, in this case it uses a clever electroluminescence system and layers of conductive paint to achieve the effect. It too is a concept right now, and while the ID.7 electric car will make an appearance later this year, we're not sure the chameleon tech will follow.