Each year we travel to the world's largest consumer electronics trade show, CES, and get to see some of the incredible products coming out in the following 12 months.

And CES 2019 in Las Vegas has been no different. It has proven to be as jam packed with amazing gadgets, TVs and other entertainment kit as other years, which makes the job of choosing our 15 favourite devices all the harder.

But whittle we have and here is our fine list of the best tech 2019 will have to offer.

There are always one or two truly "wow" moments at CES each year and LG's unveiling of its Signature OLED TV R was one of 2019's.

It is a 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV that literally rolls up inside a custom speaker cabinet when not in use. The cabinet supports Dolby Atmos and contains a 5.1 speaker system, while the screen can be set in three different positions: Full View; Line View, which shows a thin portion for information, such as the weather and time; and Zero View, completely hidden from sight. Amazing.

The flexible, folding phone is due to be one of 2019's biggest consumer product categories and Royole has beaten many to the punch by making its FlexPai handset available as a developers edition already.

The Royole FlexPai runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and sports a 7.8-inch display in tablet mode that can then fold down to a more-manageable, phone-sized form factor.

The Huawei MateBook 13 is a swish, sexy alternative to a MacBook Air that effectively offers a 13-inch touchscreen in a 12-inchers body.

The chassis is made of aluminium, so great to hold, and with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 and 512GB SSD available, should be powerful enough for business and play. Huawei also boasts of 10 hours of battery life in decent usage scenarios, so it's a very decent option over its more expensive stablemate, the MateBook Pro X.

Going up against the Amazon Echo Spot to be your bedroom table's best friend, the Lenovo Smart Clock is a Google Assistant enabled device that looks as good as it performs.

It has a 4-inch touchscreen display and 1.5-inch 3W speaker inside that will not only get you up in the morning, it'll do so in style. An ambient light sensor will also ensure the clock face doesn't deter you from a good night's sleep. And as it is smart, you can also use it to control other connected devices around the home.

We've seen the HTC Vive Pro before, reviewed it even, but the latest tech from the Vive team is eye tracking to make a VR experience even more natural.

Not only should the HTC Vive Pro Eye technology help prevent VR sickness, it can be used to track eye movements to open menus or start software. It also renders the area of a game or experience you are looking at in a higher resolution than elsewhere, which saves on processing power and while it is currently being developed for the professional community primarily, we can (literally) see many other uses on the horizon.

Samsung first showed its "The Wall" concept at CES 2018, but this year announced that a 75-inch TV version will be available to consumers by 2020.

It is an all-new pixel technology that uses independently lit Micro LEDs and therefore is capable of very high brightness and deep black levels. The most interesting aspect, however, is that the panels are modular, so can be shaped into any size of display - even up to a 219-inch screen we saw this year too.

Wireless and with active noise cancellation technology, the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT headphones are the brand's most advanced yet. They offer up to 35 hours of audio listening with Bluetooth (5.0) and ANC switched on, which is enough for several long-haul flights without needing a recharge.

Importantly, they are tuned by the company's engineers in Tokyo to offer and the 40mm drivers are capable of clean, bold playback. Plus, when you place your palm against the left-hand cup for two seconds, ambient hear through will enable you to hear conversations and plane announcements.

While the latest ZenBook is designated S13 it actually comes with a Full HD IPS display that's closer to 14-inches - 13.9-inches to be exact.

It is housed is a fantastic CNC-milled aluminium chassis carved from a single block of metal. And it can be specced up to 8th Gen Intel i7 processing and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. You can even choose up to a 1TB SSD drive for a whopping amount of storage for its category.

This all-new Ring device has the same cameras and features as the Ring Video Doorbell 2 but adds a few tricks of its own.

For starters, it sits in the middle of your front door, replacing the peep hole and offering a similar solution when you just want a peek. And, unlike the other bells that are generally mounted on a side panel or brick wall, as the Ring Door View Cam is on the door itself it can register vibrations. That's right, it can alert you when someone knocks on the door itself without even ringing.

Sony's 8K TV might be LED rather than OLED, but thanks to a new version of its intelligent LED backlight technology, designed specifically for 8K, it is as capable of deep, involving black levels as other picture tech.

It also has Sound-from-Picture processing that works with four front-firing speakers to make it sound like the audio is directly coming from the screen. And it supports Dolby Atmos for sound, as well as Dolby Vision for HDR. Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will also be on the ZG9 from launch.

The only true tech toy to make our list, Sphero's Specdrums are smart rings you wear on either hand that can turn colours into music. The rings recognise different colours, either from an included mat or literally anything in the wider world, and play sounds from hundreds of instruments when the user simply taps.

They hook up to an iOS or Android device running a dedicated application and can even work in tandem with other Bluetooth MIDI software. We loved playing around with them at the show.

This year's CES was awash with laptops and the Lenovo Yoga S940 was another to really catch our eye.

Like the Asus ZenBook S13, it is 13.9-incher but in the body of a notebook that seems much smaller. That's because it sports a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio thanks to a superslim bezel. That screen can also be specced up to 4K (3840 x 2400) and it has a front-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system to ensure the bark is as good as the bite.

Panasonic's GZ2000 OLED TV not only features both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as its high-end high dynamic range picture tech, it is the world's first television to have up-firing Dolby Atmos surround speakers built-in.

The speakers are tuned by Technics too, so have audiophile qualities when it comes to virtual 3D soundscapes. And with both Google Assistant and Alexa support included, it will work wonderfully as the hub of any smart home.

This is Sony's second Glass Sound Speaker but is improved in many ways. It looks like a digital candle that works as the centre piece to a dinner table or on a sideboard, yet emits 360-degree audio by vibrating the glass.

It has Bluetooth and Spotify Connect on-board so you can wirelessly send it any music you choose. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery inside that lasts up to eight hours for both light and audio playback.

While the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 is thicker than a conventional LG Gram, it offers the benefit of being able to fold over to become a tablet too - hence the 2-in-1 moniker.

The display is Full HD and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, so should stand a lot of finger tapping and general use. It can be specced to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, so it moves like a beast too.

So that's the 15 great products of CES 2019 that made us smile the most. Why don't you also check out our show specific round-ups that include other devices we liked this year: