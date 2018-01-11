Pocket-lint Best of CES 2018 Awards: The 15 top gadgets, TVs, laptops and more

CES is the world's largest consumer electronics trade show and each January we travel to Las Vegas to see thousands of new gadgets, gizmos and home entertainment products that will be appearing on the high street over the coming year.

But of those, what are the very best devices you should check out? What products could be worth the money when they become available to buy over the next few months?

We've rounded up our 15 best products of this year's show, CES 2018 - the TVs, smart home devices, headphones, laptops and more, that caught our eyes, ears and attention most. All of these are very well worth keeping a look out for.

After dabbling in the OLED TV market for the first time last year, Panasonic is back with new sets featuring its proprietary Dynamic LUT (Look Up Table) technology. This ensures that colours are perfected constantly while video is playing, to present the very best colour representation at all times. The FZ950 series will also be amongst the first to get HDR10+ support, a new open standard format backed by movie studios, including Warner Bros and Fox. It will also come with a Dynamic Blade speaker build into the sound, so you won't require a separate soundbar.

Although it's not quite the HTC Vive 2 some were expecting, the HTC Vive Pro has enough tech upgrades about it to make it an essential purchase for true VR enthusiasts. The display has been upgraded to an OLED panel with 2800 x 1600 pixel resolution - 1400 x 1600 per eye. That increases sharpness and makes for clear views when wearing. Audio is improved over the former model too, with built-in headphones at last and hi-res audio support. It still works with all current HTC Vive content, controllers and sensor arrays, which is great news for those looking to upgrade.

Acer describes the new Swift 7 as the "world's thinnest laptop" and it's hard to argue. We held it up against a smartphone and even when closed it compares favourably in waistline. The aluminium chassis is just 8.98mm. The laptop is no slouch either, with a 14-inch Full HD display, 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. It also comes with a claimed 10 hours of battery life, so should last you a whole day on a single charge.

Although it is technically planned for release later this year, Samsung's 146-inch The Wall TV is more a prototype as the final version might turn out slightly different or, at the very least, be prohibitively expensive for us mere mortals. It is, quite simply, remarkable however. It's the first example of a MicroLED TV, a technology designed to compete with, even better, OLED. Each pixel is made of a tiny LED array and has its own light source. That means they can turn on and off like OLED equivalents, but have the potential of being much brighter. From what we've seen so far, it could be the most jaw-dropping TV tech yet.

We saw the Dell XPS 13 slightly before CES but it's official launch was at the trade show. It's the latest model in the line and easily the best yet. Part of that is thanks to a refreshed body design, that makes it thinner and lighter. You can now get it in white too, which we love the look of. And it's covered in a special coating to make sure it doesn't get grubby. Inside, it runs on the all-new 8th Gen Intel Core processors and has three USB-C sockets - all of which can be used for charging. The screen is brighter too, which looks great.

Sony's last OLED TV, the A1, is still a stunning set so for the AF8 to be better it'd really have to go some. It is though, partly thanks to Sony's new X1 Extreme picture processing and partly because of an even better form of the company's acoustic surface technology. This makes the screen itself vibrate, although not visibly, which turns the entire display into a front-firing speaker. A result of this is that you don't need to see any speakers and the screen looks like it's hovering thanks to a clever, almost invisible base stand.

LG's Wallpaper OLED TV was one of our faves of 2017 and its replacement easily makes the list this year too. The LG W8 will be available in 77 and 65-inch screen sizes and again lies flat against the wall, sticking up with a simple magnet-style system. The controls, processing and other TV tech is once again in a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar that sits underneath, while a single strip of thin cabling connects the two. This year, LG's webOS TV operating system can be controlled via Google Assistant.

Lenovo is one of the first manufacturers to partner with Qualcomm for a wire-free VR headset that doesn't require a smartphone or another separate computing to operate. The Lenovo Mirage Solo runs Google's mobile virtual reality platform, Daydream, and therefore has accessed to thousands of VR apps and 360-degree videos through YouTube and many others. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, while the screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1440. The device comes with a claimed 7 hours of battery life between charges.

Panasonics latest 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player range will come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, with the DP-UB820 being the top of the pile. It will feature the company's proprietary HCX processing, plus compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Another level of picture processing added this time out is Optimum HDR, which is designed especially to give you the clearest picture and ensures that you never lose detail in HDR images. Streaming services will be supported on the player too, including Netflix and Amazon Video. It will also feature high-res audio playback.

Garmin's new sportswatch not only has the company's general sensors and fitness features, it's designed to work as a music playback device even when you don't have your phone on you. You can store up to 500 songs on the 645 Music either from your own library or via Deezer's offline download service (if you have a Deezer Premium+ subscription). Playback can be through Bluetooth to wireless headphones, so you are all set to add a soundtrack to your run or gym session. The watch is also compatible with Garmin Pay, for contactless payments through the device itself.

B&O Play's flagship headphones get a makeover and nifty "i" added to their name. Already a winner in audio terms, the wireless cans now also gain slimmer ear cushions and larger aluminium backs with touch controls. This enables you to start/stop music playback and adjust volume on the back of the earpiece itself. The active noise cancellation is also greatly enhanced over the last model, so are even better at blocking out ambient sounds. An added proximity sensor will turn off the music when the headset is removed, restarting when you put it on again.

Actually launched prior to CES 2018 but making its public bow in the US at the show, the Honor View 10 is a 5.99-inch smartphone with an 18:9 2160 x 1080 resolution display and uses facial recognition to unlock the device. It is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset and 6GB of RAM, and there are dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors on the rear for colour and black-and-white photography. The case of the phone is aluminium and one of the best features is, even with the high-end specs, it's around half the price of most other phones in its category.

The second Osmo Mobile steadycam grip for smartphones has a number of benefits over the first. It similarly enables you to stabilise your phone for both still photography and video, even when moving around, but this time also gives you the option to shoot in portrait mode by flipping the phone around. A three-axis gimbal is included, along with grip shutter, ISO and shutter speed controls, but even more exciting is that DJI has dropped the price considerably, so the Osmo Mobile 2 is much more affordable than its predecessor.

Elgato's Eve Button can be mounted or placed in any room and will control up to three Apple HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. You can activate different scenes on Philips Hue, for example, or control a connected thermostat through either a single, double tap or longer press. You essentially hook the Eve Button up to a HomeKit hub and assign different devices to each control method and Bob's your uncle. It makes it simpler to turn on the lights or start your favourite music without having to get your iPhone out.

Lenovo has switched to Qualcomm Snapdragon processing for its latest laptop/tablet hybrid and that results in a mammoth 20-hour battery life. The Lenovo Miix 630 uses the Snapdragon 835 chipset, and up to 8GB of RAM, plus Adreno 540 graphics. It runs on Windows 10 S and sports a 12.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 touchscreen. There's also a SIM slot for mobile data, so you can continue to be connected to the internet even when there is no Wi-Fi availability. It certainly looks the part too.