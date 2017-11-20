Best US Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals: TVs, Consoles, Laptops and more

Ah, 'tis the season again. The season of Christmas sales!

This year's sale season begins on Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US) and extends to Cyber Monday (the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US), and it's when companies and retailers offer deep discounts to encourage copious amounts of holiday shopping.

So, check your bank accounts and figure out how many pay cheques you have left before Christmas, because we've rounded up a selection of the best tech-related deals that are worth your hard-earned cash. Some are week-long store sales, while others are early online previews, etc.

Good luck out there. And try not to get trampled.

Amazon is starting things with some deals on a few items, beginning on 17 November and running through Black Friday on 24 November. Remember, Amazon's deals are on a rolling basis, so different deals will go live at different times. In addition to these deals, Amazon will offer an exclusive early deal period starting at 8pm EST on 22 November for customers shopping via an Alexa device.

Here are some of the highlights:

Nothing has been announced yet, but last year, Apple's website asked customers to check back on Friday for a "one-day shopping event". The year before that, Apple skipped out on the Black Friday shopping extravaganza altogether.

Best Buy posted a whopping 50-page catalogue. It has a range of items on sale, including TVs, video games, smart speakers, drones, and more. If you want to go to the retail store, doors open 5pm on Thursday, close at 1am Friday morning, and then reopen at 8am Friday morning.

Here are some of the highlights:

This year’s Black Friday deals at the members-only warehouse begin on 5 November and run until 27 November, but the online deals begin on Thanksgiving and run through the 27 November. Stand-out sales include bundles for the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as $150 off the HP Omen gaming monitor. Costco also will have several TV deals, but it isn't announcing those discounts until 17 November.

Here are some of the highlights:

Dell's Black Friday deals are running from 15 November through the 24 November, though some of the deals are "in-store doorbusters" starting at 4pm EST on 24 November, while "online doorbusters" start at 11am EST on 23 November. You'll see sales on TVs, gaming consoles, and other gadgets. The full list of Dell's discounts can be found on its Black Friday hub (see the scanned advert here).

Here are some of the highlights:

PlayStation VR Headset and Camera Bundle with Gran Turismo Sport for $299.99 (normally $399.99)

Xbox One S 500 GB Battlefield 1 with Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon for $229.99 (normally $389.97)

Ebay is offering to price-match competitors' deals from 13 November to 17 November. At first, it will only match prices on select deals from Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney. However, it is also offering a "PSHOPEARLY" coupon code for 20 per cent off your purchase until 20 November. Then, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it will match prices from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others.

Here are some of the highlights:

Gamestop hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.

Google hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.

HP's deals go live on 23 November.

Here are some of the highlights:

HTC hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.

Here are some of the highlights:

Newegg's Black Friday sale starts on 20 November at 10am EST on its website, but it'll announce other deals on 22 November and 24 November, so be sure to check back for updates. You'll see deals on gaming consoles, TVs, and more (see the scanned advert here).

Here are some of the highlights:

Office Depot hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.

Sam's Club, as usual, will be closed during Thanksgiving this year, but stores will promptly reopen at 7am on Black Friday for customers. At SamsClub.com, sales begin at 12:01am EST on Black Friday (see the scanned advert here).

Here are some of the highlights:

Samsung hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.

Staples deals include deep discounts on a range of tech goods, including Windows PCs, printers, Amazon devices, and iPads. Physical stores will open at 7am on Black Friday, though you can always shop online on Thanksgiving and pick it up in-store on 24 November.

Here are some of the highlights:

Target has deals on Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles, drones, and smart thermostats, as well as the lowest price we've seen yet on Apple's 2017 base model iPad and Amazon's just-released second-generation Amazon Echo. Stores will open on Thursday at 6pm EST through midnight, and then will reopen at 6am on Friday. Target lets you buy online for in-store pickup for most items, too.

Here are some of the highlights:

Toys R Us hasn't announced holiday deals for 2017 yet.

Walmart's deals include 4K smart TVs, video games, and more. Plus, it has Google Home and Google Home Mini deals that give you a discount off your next order after linking your Walmart account with Google Express. Many deals will be available online starting at 12:01am EST on 23 November, with stores beginning to offer deals at 6pm EST later that same day.

Be sure to download the Walmart app to take advantage of the online deals and more discounts.

Here are some of the highlights:

Several sites, like SlickDeals, post scanned versions of all the adverts and holiday catalogues, so go there to discover more sales.