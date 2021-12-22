Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid... of an ugly sweater or Christmas jumper.

In fact, it's time to embrace the madness of a garish garment covered in snowflakes, and other, usually, unacceptable patterns - especially if you're a geek, like us.

There are some amazing geek-tastic ugly sweaters and Christmas jumpers out there. Here are our favourites.

Best geek Christmas jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game of Thrones Die Hard and more image 2
Amazon
Die Hard Christmas

There's much debate as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but you can wear the jumper from the movie nonetheless.

$16.99 at Amazon (GB)
Best geek Christmas jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game of Thrones Die Hard and more image 3
Numskull
Boba Festive

This subtle - well, subtler than most - Christmas jumper features Boba Fett and Han Solo from Empire Strikes Back.

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 4
Numskull
Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas jumper

What you thought Sonic didn't celebrate Christmas? Here's proof he does.

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 6
Numskull
Make it Marvel

Numskull has a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers.

Numskull has a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers. There's one each for Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Deadpool. Check out this one featuring the web slinger.

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 7
Numskull
Yoda feels your presents

Possibly our favourite Star Wars Christmas jumper ever, more for the quote than anything. 

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 8
Amazon
Christmas is Coming

If you're a fan of all things Thrones, this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen.

$15.95 at Amazon (GB)
So, Game of Thrones might be long over, but that doesn't mean you don't still love it. And if you're a fan of all things Thrones, this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen.

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 9
Numskull
Merry Street Fighter

Street Fighter featured on your Christmas jumper? Yes please. We love the KO-KO-KO instead of HO-HO-HO writing.

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 11
Morphsuits
Cracking fireplace Christmas jumper

Christmas jumpers come in all shapes, sizes and styles, but how many do you know that are interactive?

$16.95 at Amazon (US)
Christmas jumpers come in all shapes, sizes and styles, but how many do you know that are interactive? This one lets you download an app, then use your phone's screen to brighten up the front with a warming fireplace scene. 

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 5
Geek Store
Mario and Luigi Christmas Jumper

Yep, that's right. Mario, Luigi and even Bowser celebrate Christmas! And who doesn't want them on their festive jumper?

$24.99 at Amazon (GB) $39.99 at Amazon (US) $125.15 at Amazon (AU)
best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 15
Numskull
Space Invaders Christmas Jumper

Space Invaders is an utter classic of retro gaming gold.

$29.99 at Amazon (GB)
Retro gaming. Whether you're into it or not, you can't help to admire where the whole thing started. And Space Invaders is an utter classic and you'll really look the part this Christmas. 

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 16
Numskull
DC Comics Batman jumper

Feeling a bit more flamboyant? How about this striking number from Numskull. A bright and colourful Batman Christmas jumper with a retro vibe. 

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 17
Numskull
Baby Yoda Knitted Christmas Jumper

Baby Yoda, AKA The Child, is undeniably cute - even more so when adorning a Christmas jumper. If you've enjoyed The Mandalorian, you'll love this too. 

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 18
Popgear
Star Wars Stormtrooper Up to Snow Good

Stormtroopers - the backbone of the Empire. Known for not being able to shoot very well and now apparently great for Christmas jumpers too. 

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 19
Numskull
Beam Me Up, Santa!

Channel your inner geek and show off your love for all things Trek with this in-your-face jumper.

Channel your inner geek and show off your love for all things Trek with this in-your-face jumper. We can't say wearing it will make you live long and prosper, but at least you'll look gloriously geeky.

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 20
Numskull
Ghostbusters

This Ghostbuster's themed Christmas jumper looks like Slimer has really gone to two on it.

$43.99 at Amazon (GB) $74.99 at Amazon (AU)
The attention to detail is superb on this one though. It's complete with slime, the classic Ghostbusters logo, Stay Puft marshmallow man and more. 

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 21
Graphic Impact
GTA Christmas

You'll really be able to steal Christmas with this one. Ahem.

$24.99 at Amazon (GB)
Santa Jaws is coming to town

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 29
Numskull

Numskull's range from 2021 contains this snappy little number. Mainly because Jaws might snap your arm off if you get too close.

E.T. around the tree

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 30
Numskull

Chris Rea might have been driving home for Christmas, but you can "phone home" with this festive E.T. treat.

B.T.T.F. at X.M.A.S.

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 31
Numskull

We reckon it'd be easy to generate 1.21 gigawatts just by rubbing a balloon up against this Back to the Future Christmas sweater.

Galactic Helmets Star Wars

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 14
80stees

We love this Star Wars jumper so much, we might even consider wearing it throughout the rest of the year too.

We love this Star Wars jumper so much, we might even consider wearing it throughout the rest of the year too. You can pick it up from 80stees.com.

Happy Hoff-mas

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 32
Numskull

Who doesn't want a bit of The Hoff singing "jump in my sleigh" at Christmas?

Trek The Halls

best geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more photo 33
Numskull

For the Trek fan, these are the ideal purchase, the real-deal, officially licenced Star Trek Christmas jumpers. 

Christmas invaders

Best Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Die Hard And More image 10
Amazon

This Space Invaders-style jumper is perfect for those of you who are just as obsessed with classic 80s video games as you are the holidays. 

