We've trawled the interwebs for the best geek ugly sweaters and Christmas jumpers out there. These are a fine collection of natty winter wear.

Best geek Christmas jumpers and ugly sweaters: Star Wars, gaming, movies and more

It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid... of an ugly sweater or Christmas jumper.

In fact, it's time to embrace the madness of a garish garment covered in snowflakes, and other, usually, unacceptable patterns - especially if you're a geek, like us.

There are some amazing geek-tastic ugly sweaters and Christmas jumpers out there. Here are our favourites.

Amazon Die Hard Christmas There's much debate as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but you can wear the jumper from the movie nonetheless. $16.99 at Amazon (GB)

Numskull Boba Festive This subtle - well, subtler than most - Christmas jumper features Boba Fett and Han Solo from Empire Strikes Back.

Numskull Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas jumper What you thought Sonic didn't celebrate Christmas? Here's proof he does.

Numskull Make it Marvel Numskull has a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers.

Numskull has a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers. There's one each for Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Deadpool. Check out this one featuring the web slinger.

Numskull Yoda feels your presents Possibly our favourite Star Wars Christmas jumper ever, more for the quote than anything.

Amazon Christmas is Coming If you're a fan of all things Thrones, this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen. $15.95 at Amazon (GB)

So, Game of Thrones might be long over, but that doesn't mean you don't still love it. And if you're a fan of all things Thrones, this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen.

Numskull Merry Street Fighter Street Fighter featured on your Christmas jumper? Yes please. We love the KO-KO-KO instead of HO-HO-HO writing.

Morphsuits Cracking fireplace Christmas jumper Christmas jumpers come in all shapes, sizes and styles, but how many do you know that are interactive? $16.95 at Amazon (US)

Christmas jumpers come in all shapes, sizes and styles, but how many do you know that are interactive? This one lets you download an app, then use your phone's screen to brighten up the front with a warming fireplace scene.

Numskull Space Invaders Christmas Jumper Space Invaders is an utter classic of retro gaming gold. $29.99 at Amazon (GB)

Retro gaming. Whether you're into it or not, you can't help to admire where the whole thing started. And Space Invaders is an utter classic and you'll really look the part this Christmas.

Numskull DC Comics Batman jumper Feeling a bit more flamboyant? How about this striking number from Numskull. A bright and colourful Batman Christmas jumper with a retro vibe.

Numskull Baby Yoda Knitted Christmas Jumper Baby Yoda, AKA The Child, is undeniably cute - even more so when adorning a Christmas jumper. If you've enjoyed The Mandalorian, you'll love this too.

Popgear Star Wars Stormtrooper Up to Snow Good Stormtroopers - the backbone of the Empire. Known for not being able to shoot very well and now apparently great for Christmas jumpers too.

Numskull Beam Me Up, Santa! Channel your inner geek and show off your love for all things Trek with this in-your-face jumper.

Channel your inner geek and show off your love for all things Trek with this in-your-face jumper. We can't say wearing it will make you live long and prosper, but at least you'll look gloriously geeky.

Numskull Ghostbusters This Ghostbuster's themed Christmas jumper looks like Slimer has really gone to two on it. $43.99 at Amazon (GB) $74.99 at Amazon (AU)

The attention to detail is superb on this one though. It's complete with slime, the classic Ghostbusters logo, Stay Puft marshmallow man and more.

Graphic Impact GTA Christmas You'll really be able to steal Christmas with this one. Ahem. $24.99 at Amazon (GB)

Santa Jaws is coming to town

Numskull's range from 2021 contains this snappy little number. Mainly because Jaws might snap your arm off if you get too close.

E.T. around the tree

Chris Rea might have been driving home for Christmas, but you can "phone home" with this festive E.T. treat.

B.T.T.F. at X.M.A.S.

We reckon it'd be easy to generate 1.21 gigawatts just by rubbing a balloon up against this Back to the Future Christmas sweater.

Galactic Helmets Star Wars

We love this Star Wars jumper so much, we might even consider wearing it throughout the rest of the year too.

Happy Hoff-mas

Who doesn't want a bit of The Hoff singing "jump in my sleigh" at Christmas?

Trek The Halls

For the Trek fan, these are the ideal purchase, the real-deal, officially licenced Star Trek Christmas jumpers.

Christmas invaders

This Space Invaders-style jumper is perfect for those of you who are just as obsessed with classic 80s video games as you are the holidays.

