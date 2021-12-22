It's Christmas time, there's no need to be afraid... of an ugly sweater or Christmas jumper.
In fact, it's time to embrace the madness of a garish garment covered in snowflakes, and other, usually, unacceptable patterns - especially if you're a geek, like us.
There are some amazing geek-tastic ugly sweaters and Christmas jumpers out there. Here are our favourites.
Die Hard Christmas
There's much debate as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but you can wear the jumper from the movie nonetheless.
Boba Festive
This subtle - well, subtler than most - Christmas jumper features Boba Fett and Han Solo from Empire Strikes Back.
Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas jumper
What you thought Sonic didn't celebrate Christmas? Here's proof he does.
Make it Marvel
Numskull has a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers.
There's one each for Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Deadpool. Check out this one featuring the web slinger.
Yoda feels your presents
Possibly our favourite Star Wars Christmas jumper ever, more for the quote than anything.
Christmas is Coming
If you're a fan of all things Thrones, this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen.
So, Game of Thrones might be long over, but that doesn't mean you don't still love it. And if you're a fan of all things Thrones, this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen.
Merry Street Fighter
Street Fighter featured on your Christmas jumper? Yes please. We love the KO-KO-KO instead of HO-HO-HO writing.
Cracking fireplace Christmas jumper
Christmas jumpers come in all shapes, sizes and styles, but how many do you know that are interactive?
This one lets you download an app, then use your phone's screen to brighten up the front with a warming fireplace scene.
Mario and Luigi Christmas Jumper
Yep, that's right. Mario, Luigi and even Bowser celebrate Christmas! And who doesn't want them on their festive jumper?
Space Invaders Christmas Jumper
Space Invaders is an utter classic of retro gaming gold.
Retro gaming. Whether you're into it or not, you can't help to admire where the whole thing started. And Space Invaders is an utter classic and you'll really look the part this Christmas.
DC Comics Batman jumper
Feeling a bit more flamboyant? How about this striking number from Numskull. A bright and colourful Batman Christmas jumper with a retro vibe.
Baby Yoda Knitted Christmas Jumper
Baby Yoda, AKA The Child, is undeniably cute - even more so when adorning a Christmas jumper. If you've enjoyed The Mandalorian, you'll love this too.
Star Wars Stormtrooper Up to Snow Good
Stormtroopers - the backbone of the Empire. Known for not being able to shoot very well and now apparently great for Christmas jumpers too.
Beam Me Up, Santa!
Channel your inner geek and show off your love for all things Trek with this in-your-face jumper.
We can't say wearing it will make you live long and prosper, but at least you'll look gloriously geeky.
Ghostbusters
This Ghostbuster's themed Christmas jumper looks like Slimer has really gone to two on it.
The attention to detail is superb on this one though. It's complete with slime, the classic Ghostbusters logo, Stay Puft marshmallow man and more.
GTA Christmas
You'll really be able to steal Christmas with this one. Ahem.
Santa Jaws is coming to town
Numskull's range from 2021 contains this snappy little number. Mainly because Jaws might snap your arm off if you get too close.
E.T. around the tree
Chris Rea might have been driving home for Christmas, but you can "phone home" with this festive E.T. treat.
B.T.T.F. at X.M.A.S.
We reckon it'd be easy to generate 1.21 gigawatts just by rubbing a balloon up against this Back to the Future Christmas sweater.
Galactic Helmets Star Wars
We love this Star Wars jumper so much, we might even consider wearing it throughout the rest of the year too.
You can pick it up from 80stees.com.
Happy Hoff-mas
Who doesn't want a bit of The Hoff singing "jump in my sleigh" at Christmas?
Trek The Halls
For the Trek fan, these are the ideal purchase, the real-deal, officially licenced Star Trek Christmas jumpers.
Christmas invaders
This Space Invaders-style jumper is perfect for those of you who are just as obsessed with classic 80s video games as you are the holidays.
This Space Invaders-style jumper is perfect for those of you who are just as obsessed with classic 80s video games as you are the holidays.