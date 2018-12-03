  1. Home
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more

It's that magical time of the year and the Christmas lights are a-flashing, so you can be forgiven for feeling like you're missing out, stood there in normal non-flashing clothes.

But hey, you could always get with the spirit of things and show your wacky side with a garish Chrimbo jumper. Better still, you can even show off your geek knowledge by finding the most unique of sweaters.

To make your mission to achieve Christmas geek-chic a reality we've trawled the interwebs for the best geek Christmas jumpers out there. These are a fine collection of natty winter wear and no mistake.

From superheroes to Star Wars, everything geek cool has made its way onto a Christmas jumper this year. From ridiculous patterns that make you dizzy to blank canvases you can edit yourself, Christmas jumpers offer more options than ever for originality.

So whether you've got a work Christmas party to go to, want to have the best Christmas jumper on Christmas Jumper day, or want to buy one as a gift now's the time to give it a go. Check out the gallery above for the best options out there right now. There's something for everyone.*

*As long as you're a proud geek, of course.

AmazonBest Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Captain America And More image 1

Die Hard Christmas 

How I have a machine gun. There's much debate as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but you can wear the jumper form the movie nonetheless. Available from Amazon

80steesBest Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Captain America And More image 2

Turtle power

Featuring the four turtles, but sadly no splinter, you can relive the 90s with this festive turtle power bright red jumper from 80stees

NumskullBest Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Captain America And More image 4

Boba Festive

This subtle, well subtler than most Christmas jumper features Boba Fett and Han Solo from Empire Strikes Back. You can get the jumper, for both men and girls from Numskull

80steesBest Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Captain America And More image 3

Autobots, Christmas 

Celebrate the good transformers making Christmas pizza with this bright green Christmas Jumper from 80stees

NumskullBest Geek Christmas Jumpers Star Wars Sonic Game Of Thrones Captain America And More image 5

Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas jumper

What you thought Sonic didn't celebrate Christmas? Here's proof he does. Proof you can own for £35 from Numskull.

Numskullbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 2

Captain America or Deadpool?

Numskull has signed the Marvel licence and that means we're treated to a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers. There's one each for Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Deadpool. Get them at Numskull for around £35 apiece.

Numskullbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 3

Yoda feels your presents

Possibly our favourite Star Wars Christmas jumper ever, more for the quote than anything. Get it at Numskull for around £35.

80steesbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 4

One dino-tastic Christmas jumper

Jurassic World dinosaurs and Christmas. It just works, right? While we'd prefer Santa on his sleigh being pulled along by raptors, this'll do from 80stees for around $25.

Amazonbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 5

Christmas is Coming

Yup this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen too and it's only £20 on Amazon.

Truffle Shufflebest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 6

Merry Street Fighter 

Street Fighter gaming featured on your Christmas jumper? Yes please. We love the KO-KO-KO instead of HO-HO-HO writing. Pick one up for £35 on Numskull.

Amazonbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 7

Breaking Christmas

At £17.50 on Amazon this is a must for any Breaking Bad fans. Heisenberg features and everything.

YellowBullDogbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 8

For the Players

YellowBullDog has this official PlayStation Christmas jumper by Numskull for just £25.

Morphsuitsbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 9

Smartphone Snow Globe Christmas jumper

All the magic of a snow globe without the worry of a smash. This is £31 from Digital Dudz via Morphsuits.

Numskullbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 10

Retro Christmas

Retro gaming is very big at the mo and you don't get much more retro than Atari. We love the nods to Missile Command, Asteroids and Break Out in this lovely festive jumper. It's around £35 from Numskull.

ThinkGeekbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 11

May the Merriment be with you 

UglyChristmasSweater is a good source for seasonal jumpers, and that includes Star Wars ones. This Christmas jumper depicts "Santa Vader" for $50. Say no more.

Amazonbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 12

Christmas invaders

This Space Invaders-style jumper is perfect for those of you who are just as obsessed with classic 80s video games as you are the holidays. Starting price is around $30 on Amazon.

80steesbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 13

Be good to each other, and yourselves

He-Man and She-Ra have come together for Christmas. Grab this on 80stees for around $42.

Morphsuitsbest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 14

Cracking fireplace Christmas jumper

Crackling fire jumper version two. This is £36 from Digital Dudz via Morphsuits.

TruffleShufflebest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 15

I'm Batman, not Father Christmas 

Batman cheer for the Christmas period. Why not? Truffle Shuffle has these for £30.

TruffleShufflebest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 16

Light up Christmas tree

A light up tree with real lights. Plus the added pressies, natch. On Truffle Shuffle now for £50.

RedBubblebest geek christmas jumpers star wars sonic game of thrones die hard and more image 17

Duck hunt on Boxing Day

Yup. It's a festive duck hunt sweater, and it only costs $28 on RedBubble.

