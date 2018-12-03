Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more

It's that magical time of the year and the Christmas lights are a-flashing, so you can be forgiven for feeling like you're missing out, stood there in normal non-flashing clothes.

But hey, you could always get with the spirit of things and show your wacky side with a garish Chrimbo jumper. Better still, you can even show off your geek knowledge by finding the most unique of sweaters.

To make your mission to achieve Christmas geek-chic a reality we've trawled the interwebs for the best geek Christmas jumpers out there. These are a fine collection of natty winter wear and no mistake.

From superheroes to Star Wars, everything geek cool has made its way onto a Christmas jumper this year. From ridiculous patterns that make you dizzy to blank canvases you can edit yourself, Christmas jumpers offer more options than ever for originality.

So whether you've got a work Christmas party to go to, want to have the best Christmas jumper on Christmas Jumper day, or want to buy one as a gift now's the time to give it a go. Check out the gallery above for the best options out there right now. There's something for everyone.*

*As long as you're a proud geek, of course.

How I have a machine gun. There's much debate as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but you can wear the jumper form the movie nonetheless. Available from Amazon

Featuring the four turtles, but sadly no splinter, you can relive the 90s with this festive turtle power bright red jumper from 80stees

This subtle, well subtler than most Christmas jumper features Boba Fett and Han Solo from Empire Strikes Back. You can get the jumper, for both men and girls from Numskull.

Celebrate the good transformers making Christmas pizza with this bright green Christmas Jumper from 80stees

What you thought Sonic didn't celebrate Christmas? Here's proof he does. Proof you can own for £35 from Numskull.

Numskull has signed the Marvel licence and that means we're treated to a whole collection of amazing superhero jumpers. There's one each for Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Deadpool. Get them at Numskull for around £35 apiece.

Possibly our favourite Star Wars Christmas jumper ever, more for the quote than anything. Get it at Numskull for around £35.

Jurassic World dinosaurs and Christmas. It just works, right? While we'd prefer Santa on his sleigh being pulled along by raptors, this'll do from 80stees for around $25.

Yup this is probably one of the best Christmas jumpers we've seen too and it's only £20 on Amazon.

Street Fighter gaming featured on your Christmas jumper? Yes please. We love the KO-KO-KO instead of HO-HO-HO writing. Pick one up for £35 on Numskull.

At £17.50 on Amazon this is a must for any Breaking Bad fans. Heisenberg features and everything.

YellowBullDog has this official PlayStation Christmas jumper by Numskull for just £25.

All the magic of a snow globe without the worry of a smash. This is £31 from Digital Dudz via Morphsuits.

Retro gaming is very big at the mo and you don't get much more retro than Atari. We love the nods to Missile Command, Asteroids and Break Out in this lovely festive jumper. It's around £35 from Numskull.

UglyChristmasSweater is a good source for seasonal jumpers, and that includes Star Wars ones. This Christmas jumper depicts "Santa Vader" for $50. Say no more.

This Space Invaders-style jumper is perfect for those of you who are just as obsessed with classic 80s video games as you are the holidays. Starting price is around $30 on Amazon.

He-Man and She-Ra have come together for Christmas. Grab this on 80stees for around $42.

Crackling fire jumper version two. This is £36 from Digital Dudz via Morphsuits.

Batman cheer for the Christmas period. Why not? Truffle Shuffle has these for £30.

A light up tree with real lights. Plus the added pressies, natch. On Truffle Shuffle now for £50.

Yup. It's a festive duck hunt sweater, and it only costs $28 on RedBubble.