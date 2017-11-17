What is Black Friday and what are the best UK Black Friday deals?
Black Friday has become a worldwide phenomenon. Coupled with Cyber Monday, Black Friday offers incredible deals from multiple retailers online and in-store. The main action happens on just one day, but there are plenty of bargains to be had on the build-up too.
That action has already started, with many retailers offering great prices on a range of products, but there's plenty more to come. Here's everything you need to know about Black Friday 2017 in the UK
What is Black Friday?
Originally a US-only event, Black Friday has stretched across the pond and to other regions too. It is a day in November, the day after the US holiday of ThanksGiving, where retailers heavily discount thousands of items in the build up to Christmas.
It lasts an entire day traditionally, but some retailers start their Black Friday deals early, including Amazon in the US and UK, which often starts its sales period a week beforehand. Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday - an online event the Monday after that essentially carries on the bargains for an extra day.
When is Black Friday 2017?
In 2017 Black Friday takes place on Friday 24 November. Cyber Monday will be held on Monday 27 November.
What are the best Black Friday deals?
There are deals across so many areas, we're listing some of the best here, but we're also rounding them up by category to help you find what you're looking for. So, either browse below, or click through to one of these features if there's something specific you want to buy:
- Black Friday UK smart home deals
- Black Friday UK smartwatch deals
- Black Friday UK tablet deals
- Black Friday UK Xbox One deals
- Black Friday UK PS4 deals
- Black Friday UK Games deals
- Black Friday UK Nintendo Switch deals
- Black Friday UK Phone deals
- Black Friday UK Fitness tracker deals
- Black Friday UK Camera deals
- Black Friday UK TV deals
- Black Friday UK laptop deals
- Black Friday UK Headphone and speaker deals
- Black Friday SIM-only deals
Best Black Friday UK deals
Amazon.co.uk
Amazon started its Black Friday deals on 17 November and running them beyond Black Friday itself, to Sunday 26 November. There will be daily deals, as well as long-running deals. Here are some of the best:
- Get Amazon Music Unlimited for three-months for just 99p
- 3-month Xbox Live Gold membership for £13.85 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle + Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Shadow of War Bundle + Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- New Amazon Echo (the smaller one) for £69.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- BlackBerry KeyOne for £400 (save £99) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 Plus for £500 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge 32GB for £369 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for £69.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for £99.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
Argos
Argos runs deals all through the year, but Black Friday is a time to get something special. There are great bargains on tablets, TVs and games consoles but there are cheaper goods to be had in almost every category it covers.
- Google Home Mini for £34 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Google Home for £79 (save £50) - click here for this deal
Boots
Boots might not be top of your list for the latest electronic, but if you're after grooming products or something else healthcare related, it's a good place to start Christmas shopping. It generally has sales for just the one day, so you need to be quick.
Carphone Warehouse
Carphone Warehouse always offers a range of deals on mobile devices, tablets and accessories. It runs its Black Friday bargains for 24 hours, both in store and online.
- HTC U11 for £500 (save £130) - see this deal here
- Huawei P8 Lite for £150 (save £80) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 for £400 (save £170) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 Plus for £500 (save £150) - see this deal here
- Motorola Moto G5 Plus for £200 (save £70) - see this deal here
- Motorola Moto X4 for £300 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Nokia 8 for £400 (save £100) - see this deal here
- See all the Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals here
Currys/PC World
Currys/PC World has already kicked off its Black Friday sales event. Check out some our favourite deals here:
- LG OLED55C7V 4K Ultra HD TV, for £1,699 (save £800) - click here to get this deal
- Samsung UE55MU6670 4K Ultra HD TV, for £799 (save £250) - click here to get this deal
- HP Pavilion 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (Silk Gold), for £449, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones, for £220 (save £70) - click here to get this deal
- Beats urBeats in-ear headphones, for £59.95, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 27 starter kit, for £159.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Circle 2 security camera, for £149.99, online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Samsung HW-MS650 soundbar, for £499 (save £100.99) - click here to get this deal
eBay
eBay is the land of deals for many, be that new from store outlets, or from individuals who have something that you want, but they don't. Traditionally, there a full range of deals available through eBay, and although they haven't specifically been positioned as Black Friday deals, it's always worth looking. Games consoles, in particular, were very cheap last year.
EE
EE's Black Friday usually takes the form of some major deals on handsets, although you can also get bargains on price plans and PAYG deals too.
John Lewis
John Lewis has a commitment to be "Never Knowingly Undersold" so, as the site points out, it has to "match competitors' prices". The advantage with John Lewis is that it offers aftercare and often guaranteed cover for five years for many products, which is ideal for big gadgets like TVs or laptops.
The John Lewis Black Friday deals will start at midnight on 23 November, we expect.
GAME
Game starts pushing a range of offers on consoles and games early, but you can expect some even bigger deals come Black Friday. Generally these take the form of extra games added to bundles, if you're looking for a new machine.
With the Xbox One X coming out prior to Black Friday, it might be worth hovering over Game's site on the day for any bundle deals for the new console.
Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer generally jumps on board the Black Friday bandwagon, although there doesn't tend to be that much technology on its site. However, it does sell a range of activity trackers and other items, and has formerly offered great deals on Fitbit, for example.
Mobiles.co.uk
Mobiles.co.uk is part of the Dixons Carphone group and a strong competitor when it comes to price. It has some great offers on the day and will no doubt soon add a page where you can be notified of any deals.
O2
O2 isn't a big Black Friday participant but could be tempted to offer some major discounts this year considering its competitors will.
TalkTalk
TalkTalk has taken the unprecedented step of starting its Black Friday deals a month early. It is heavily discounting its fibre and standard broadband packages until 2 November 2017, and as customers can fix their prices for 18 months, you'll be able to stick to the discounted price for a year-and-a-half.
A TalkTalk Fast Broadband package offers up to 17Mbps speeds for £19.95 a month. There are no set-up fees (usually £60) and you get a free TalkTalk Super Router. It also includes line rental.
If you want faster speeds, the TalkTalk Faster Fibre deal could be up your street. It costs £25 a month for speeds up to 38Mbps. Set-up is again free, as is the router, and line rental fees are included.
Tesco
Tesco usually has a countdown time on a dedicated Black Friday site soon before the day kicks off. Last year, it also gave you the opportunity to the latest offers in advance, as well as register as a new customer to make sure you're ready to go when the clock hits zero.
Tesco Black Friday deals usually last a week or so.
Three
Three always has something planned for Black Friday, promising lots of deals on the big day.
And prior to the event you will be able to sign up for details. We'll let you know when that option is available.
Vodafone
Vodafone will be taking part in Black Friday for the fourth year, we expect. It also ran a countdown clock on its site prior to the day so it's more than likely to do the same again.
It offered great deals on phones and tablets in 2016, so fingers crossed.
Manufacturers which take part in Black Friday
Dyson
Dyson, manufacturer of high-end vacuums, lighting, driers and fans always slashes prices for Black Friday. It will even start its deals before Black Friday, if last year is anything to go by.
HTC
HTC has long been taking part in Black Friday and, this year, will be starting to offer deals early. It has announced that its Black Friday deals page will go live on 20 November and run through until Monday 27.
You can sign up for a newsletter to be sure to get the information early doors, but these are the deals it will be offering:
These deals will be live at 10:00 on 20 November until 23:59 on 27 November (while stocks last):
- HTC U11+ for £629 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
- HTC U11 Life for £314 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
- HTC U11 (128GB) for £519 (20 per cent off)
- HTC U11 (64GB) for £479 (20 per cent off)
- HTC U Ultra for £359 (20 per cent off)
- HTC 10 for £319 (20 per cent off)
- HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle for £183 (20 per cent off)
- HTC A9s for £159 (20 per cent off)
Samsung
Samsung always offers plenty of bargains across its online store. There's no indication that this year will be any different.
We will be updating highlighted deals across retailers and brands as and when they go live, both in the build up to Black Friday, the day itself and throughout Cyber Monday.
- Amazon UK Early Easter sales offer huge tech deals on Echo, Fire TV, Garmin and more
- 20% off eBay phones, tablets, cameras and more ends tonight!
- Amazon is talking to AARP about making products for the elderly
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price
- World's first rechargeable proton battery could usher in a more sustainable future
- 42 Geeky kitchen gadgets that every nerd needs
- The history and future of jetpacks: Mankind's obsession with personal flight in photos
- Amazon Paperwhite steal: The best Kindle is £20 off for Mother's Day
- Snap is developing two new versions of its Spectacles wearable
- Audi, Vodafone and Nokia are putting a 4G network on the Moon
Comments