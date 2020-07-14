The modern age has given birth to a tonne of high-tech pet gadgets that make ole' stuffed animals or feather-on-a-string products look rather lame.

If you're the type of pet lover who enjoys indulging a cat or dog, than you'll love what we've rounded up. We have scoured the internet for the best and most technology-packed trackers, feeders, games, and other over-the-top (and possibly frivolous) toys that will make you and your neighbours and their pets jealous of your animal.

Whistle Go Explore health and location tracker

squirrel_widget_177822

Whistle Go and Whistle Go Explore are activity trackers for your four-legged friends that help you monitor their well-being and location at all times.

These are waterproof trackers with real-time tracking and long-lasting batties. They include nationwide pet tracking with location and escape alerts available by email, app and text.

These trackers uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular tech to deliver the most accurate tracking possible, so you'll always know where your furry loved one is.

The accompanying app also allows owners to measure their dogs' sleeping patterns, set daily goals, track progress, view activity graphs, and retrieve information pertaining to changes in behaviour. A monthly subscription is required though.

PetNet smart feeder

squirrel_widget_177823

PetNet is a smart feeder for both dogs and cats. It assesses the dietary requirements of your pet and creates a custom feeding regimen.

It'll also alert your device when your pet has been fed or when you need to buy more food. You can of course manually adjust feeding schedules from your laptop or mobile device in real-time, from anywhere. And finally, you can use Petnet to track your pet's calorie intake on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. The feeder itself features status LEDs, micro USB power, a food level sensor, and more.

GoPro Fetch

squirrel_widget_177825

GoPro Fetch is a dog harness that works with all GoPro cameras. You can use it to mount your GoPro to your dog and then capture the world from his/her point of view.

The harness has two mounting locations (chest and back) and is machine-washable. It's also fully adjustable to fit small, medium and large breed dogs in a variety of sizes. The chest mount is even removable for smaller dogs. Hilariously brilliant YouTube videos await.

Cheerble

Cheerble's offering is primarily in the form of its little ball, which randomly jumps and rolls around in a way that has had our cat completely transfixed. It's a smart little gadget that's easy to charge up and set onto a few different settings depending on what you need.

You can also get it with a variety of play areas that give it places to roll into and under to give your cat more of a challenge to get hold of it, which works really nicely. We've really been impressed by it, and our cat has, too.

Petcube Play

squirrel_widget_177826

PetCube Play is a stylish box that lets you do more than just keep an eye on your cat or dog when you are away from home. Connected to your Wi-Fi network, Petcube is a simple but brilliant cube that features a wide-angle camera, microphone and low-intensity laser pointer.

It boasts many of the same intelligent features as a modern smart home camera but with the added bonus of interactive play to keep your pet engaged. A two-way communication mode allows you to talk to your pet when you're not home and the laser means you can play with them too.

Sphero Ollie

squirrel_widget_177827

The Sphero team has an app-controlled gadget called Ollie. It's not technically designed for pets, but you can whip around the room or yard using a mobile device as a remote.

Ollie is cylindrical in shape and goes 14 mph, which is sure to keep your furry friends entertained or at least curious. These toys are technically for humans, but tonnes of videos on YouTube prove that both cats and dogs love them too.

Furbo interactive dog camera

squirrel_widget_177828

If you hate leaving your dog alone at home then this might be the gadget for you - especially if he or she is prone to mischief when left alone too long. Along comes Frubo - the interactive pet camera.

With this simple, but brilliant gadget you can communicate two-way with your dog from your smartphone. You can also toss them a treat and even play a game with them while you're out of the home. Isn't technology grand? This is one toy that's bound to get tails wagging!

Dog cooling collar

squirrel_widget_177830

In the depths of summer, it can be hard to keep your pooch cool and comfortable. This little scarf is a brilliant solution to the problem. All you need to do is moisten the collar and wrap it around their neck like you would a collar. It's designed to stay cool for a period of time and help chill their bones.

iFetch ball launcher

squirrel_widget_177831

If your throwing arm is getting a bit achy or you just want to really tire your dog out without the hassle of taking them for a long walk, then iFetch might be the gadget for you. This is a machine that can launch balls up to 30 feet. It works on both batteries and mains power and can be used indoors or outside too. So it's plenty flexible.

Smart water fountain

squirrel_widget_177833

Standard water bowls are just so boring. Why not upgrade to a smart water fountain instead. This one is capable of holding over two litres of water and quietly dispenses it in a variety of flow modes including bubbling, flowing and more. If your pet is a bit fussy and prefers their water moving and running, this is the answer to your prayers.

Mud Daddy portable washer

squirrel_widget_177834

Ok, so this might not be the most intelligent product on our list, but that doesn't mean it isn't clever. If you've ever walked your dog in the heart of winter you know just how mucky they can get. This is the portable solution and the best thing is you could fill it with warm water and leave it outside the house so you could clean your pooch's paws before you even get back in the house.