The best and worst Ferrari gadgets around

After lending its familiar branding to numerous products in the past, Ferrari has now opened the largest indoor theme park on the planet - Ferrari World.



Based in Abu Dhabi, the gigantic theme park is also home to the world's fastest rollercoaster, which is said to reach speeds of 149mph. Visitors will also get the chance to check out the biggest collection of Ferrari racing cars outside of the company's Italian HQ, and also get a sneak preview of some exclusive prototypes.



Ferrari's "exclusive" branding, featuring "rosso fuoco" red and the familiar Racing Shield has appeared on squillions of products over the years, some useful ones, and some, frankly preposterous ones (did you know that there was a Ferrari Segway?). You may be of the opinion that the red-tinged products are testament to the exquisite craftmanship that goes into Ferrari's outstandingly chic high-performance cars, or you might just think they're overpriced pieces of badged-up tat for people with too much money and not much sense. We've pulled together some of the best/worst (delete as appropriate) Ferrari-branded products that are available now or coming soon for you to admire/laugh at.

The Acer Ferrari One first raced onto the scene in 2009, with its distinctive red paint job and an 11.6-inch screen. If you take a look under the chassis, you'll find an AMD Athlon X2 Dual-Core Processor L310 and the ATiRadeon HD 3200 Graphics card along with 4GB of DDR2 667MHZ system memory, 64bit Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium or Windows 7 and a 160GB hard drive. At just under 400 quid this isn't too expensive if you're a racing fan and you simply must have a laptop that looks a little bit like a car.





Acer has teamed up with Ferrari again to give its Liquid E handset a quick re-spray to include a glossy red finish and a chrome trim, along with the Ferrari badge. What's more, the phone's five-screen homepage is populated with Ferrari images and media. Running on Android 2.1, and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, the handset has a 3.5-inch touchscreen, along with a 5-megapixel camera. If you can't cope with modern life unless your phone looks vaguely like a car, then this is the one for you.





What do you get for the man who has everything? How about a Ferrari-shaped mouse? This optical wireless mouse has been designed to look like a miniature version of Ferrari's FXX racing car and can be used with either a Mac or PC. Before we go any further, let's get the health and safety announcement out of the way - this is most definitely not a toy. However, it does come in a appealing toy-like box and the headlights come on when the mouse is being used. Pure class.





Debuted at Photokina 2010 and due out in 2011, the Hasselblad Ferrari H4D camera is one serious piece of kit. Only 499 of the limited edition cameras will be made, so you'll have to get in quick if you seriously intend to buy one. Details are thin on the ground, but it will come with an 80mm lens and a very fancy "exclusively designed and engineered box". The price has yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to be very, very expensive. And as the adage goes - if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.





This one seems a bit pointless - shouldn't a driving-themed controller have a steering wheel on it, at the very least? Oh well, what it does have is a "metallised" design, inspired by the Ferrari 430 Scuderia "musetto" (that's "nose" to you and me). It also features a peach skin texture for extra grip and the usual array of progressive and programmable triggers, directional buttons, and optical wheel. Yours for around £35.





This is more like it. If you're going to splash money on a Ferrari-themed product then you at least want to look the part. For gamers who have got plenty of pennies saved up, you can kit yourself out with a Ferrari F430 cockpit mock-up, complete with steering wheel and pedals and gear-shift levers. Made by the mildly amusingly named Thrustmaster, this arcade-style controller boasts 50 hours of battery life and can be folded up for easy storage. But let's face it - if you've just shelled out 200 quid on this bad boy, you're going to want to have it on show.

Hi-fi specialist Meridian teamed up with the Italian car brand to come up with the premium F80 home entertainment system. Along with a distinctive curved design, and the tell-tale red accents, the F80 sports a DAB/FM/AM tuner, as well as a CD and DVD player. It also pumps out 80 watts of power from the two front speakers and the integral rear subwoofer. There's no doubting the quality of this hand-built unit, but this is probably one for hi-fi enthusiasts only.

Another one for the audiophiles, these extravagant speakers from the David Wiener Collection reflect Ferrari's unique style and measure an impressive 4 feet tall - about the size of a nine-year-old. However, boasting a 32Hz - 24kHz frequency response, these little devils are just 6 inches deep meaning that there's no excuse not to be able to fit them into your front room. The Ferrari Art.Engine speakers are not for the faint-hearted, though, and, at a whopping $20,000, they're certainly not for the budget-concious either. If you love Ferrari, high-end speakers and spending your cash like there's no tomorrow, then these are perfect.

