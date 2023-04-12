Watchmaker Casio has announced the G-Shock G-SQUAD DW-H5600 complete with Polar integration that brings Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate tracking, and more to the familiar G-Shock design that we all fell in love with.

This release is part of Polar's decision to take its heart rate tracking technology and put it into devices made by other companies. The partnership with Casio is the first of its kind with the G-Squad GBD-H2000 already announced. Now, the classic G-Shock look is getting the same Polar love.

Getting the heart rate up

This latest Casio outing for Polar's technology comes in a few flavours based around the DW-H5600 chassis. No matter which you choose you'll benefit from an array of sensors and fitness features including blood oxygen level monitoring and more. Daily activity logs, training status, and other information will all be provided on the MIP LCD display.

Bluetooth connectivity is present, as you'd expect it to be, and that brings with it some notable features. Those start with automatic time correction as well as world time support for more cities than you can probably count. You'll also see notifications from your phone just like other smartwatches as well should that be something you're looking for.

Just like other smartwatches, Casio ships the DW-H5600 with a charger but you'll also benefit from solar technology. That technology will get you around a month of use between charges if you're willing to turn the heart rate monitoring magic off. Enable power-saving mode and you'll get almost a full year out of this thing.

Other tidbits include 200-meter water resistance and the usual array of stopwatch and timer functions that we've come to expect.

In terms of materials, the watch's case, bezel, and band are made from bio-based resins but the DW-H5600EX is a little bit special. That's a 40th-anniversary model that comes with a hybrid stainless steel bezel and a second resin bezel that can be swapped in when required. The second bezel and band feature colourful imagery displaying the wiring diagram of the DW-5600 circuit board, which is frankly insanely cool. That's the model that you can see at the top of this post.

As for availability, the new G-Shock G-SQUAD DW-H5600 is coming in May 2023 with prices ranging from £269 to £389. International pricing is up in the air at the moment.