Casio has continued its celebrations for the 40th anniversary of G-Shock by opening the "G-Shock Vault" and revealing a quartet of remastered edition watches.

The G-Shock Remaster series comprises newly issued models in several classic designs - the G-Shock GA-114RE, G-Shock DWE-5657RE, G-Shock DW-6640RE, and G-Shock GA-2140RE.

The special edition watches are each available in the brand's iconic black colourway and feature a band that includes the names of 49 milestone models released in the last four decades. They have been imprinted by using a hot-stamping process, so are indented into the band. It's also finished with a gold-coloured stainless steel band loop for good measure.

6 Images G-Shock Remaster series (Casio)

Close

Each of the Remaster series timepieces have been chosen to represent the most popular G-Shock lines. The DW-5600 variant uses the original, iconic G-Shock shape, while the model in the DW-6600 range is in honour of the first G-Shock with a backlight.

The analogue-digital combination model is based on the GA-110, and the variant of the GA-2100 has an octagonal bezel.

The DWE-5657RE also comes with the added bonus of an interchangable, round bezel to swap from the classic octagonal one when you fancy a change. Both the DW watches have a 40th anniversary logo that shows when the backlight is on, too.

Collectors will be pleased to learn that there's another bonus for three of the remastered editions - there is a star engraved on the button on the lower left-hand side. It is also engraved on the watch glass at the 40-minute mark on the GA-114RE. All models have a special 40th anniversary engraving on the rear of the case.

In terms of specifications, each watch has a length battery life (up to five years on one of the models), and they carry the same shock proofing the brand is renowned for. None are smart as such (you should check out the G-Shock DW-H6500 with its Polar heart rate tracking for that kind of thing) but these are still statement pieces for sure.

All of the watches are awaiting release dates, although they will be available soon and you can sign up to be notified on the official G-Shock Vault webstore.

Prices in the UK range from £129 to £159 depending on the watch.