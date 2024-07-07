Key Takeaways Nintendo is AI-free, prioritizing unique experiences; Xbox is deeply invested in generative AI; PlayStation dips its toes in, supporting creativity.

Ubisoft experiments with generative AI for dynamic NPCs; EA is all-in, expecting 50% of processes to be impacted; Take Two takes a balanced approach, valuing human creativity.

AI's potential in game development varies, from enhancing efficiency to creating more personalized experiences, but its impact remains a subject of debate among industry leaders.

The gaming industry goes through cycles of controversies. Microtransactions, loot boxes, and NFTs were all making headlines in their time (and some still do), but AI feels more like an inevitability than anything else. Whereas those previous examples were greedy attempts to extract more money from consumers, AI could end up having far greater consequences for the industry for both developers and players. This is because, as a tool, it all comes down to how AI is used. There are situations where AI could be a net positive for everyone, and others where only those looking to make an easy profit find value.

As AI is becoming more and more advanced and available, its potential to influence games in a meaningful way is already upon us. With so many in the industry concerned with how the big publishers and platform holders will or will not choose to take advantage of AI, many are making clear statements on current roadmaps involving AI. Not every major player has spoken up on the subject yet, but these are the current statements publishers have regarding AI in current and future game development.

Nintendo

AI-free

Nintendo

Nintendo was the latest company to speak on AI, specifically generative AI. During a shareholder Q&A, president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked what plans the company had regarding AI for game development. He responded "In the game industry, AI-like technology has long been used to control enemy character movements, so game development and AI technology have always been closely related. Generative AI, which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognize that it has issues with intellectual property rights. We have decades of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers, and while we remain flexible in responding to technological developments, we hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be achieved through technology alone."

In short, Nintendo seems completely content not using any current AI tools in the development process.

Xbox

Deeply invested

Xbox

On the other end of the spectrum, Xbox is ready to fully embrace generative AI. The company has partnered with Inworld AI to create not only AI characters but even generate entire stories. General manager of gaming AI at Xbox Haiyan Zhang stated "At Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can make even more extraordinary games. This partnership will bring together: Inworld's expertise in working with generative AI models for character development, Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research's technical insights into the future of play, and Team Xbox's strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creator tools for all developers."

This is currently an optional tool Xbox is offering, but this partnership speaks volumes on how valuable Xbox sees this technology being for its own game creation.

PlayStation

Dipping its toes

PlayStation

The last console maker, PlayStation, admits to having used AI in game development, but also states that it will not be replacing the human component. Sony chairman and president Kenichiro Yoshida stated "AI, which has recently evolved significantly, has been used for creation. AI can also be considered for computing technology. AI is not a substitute for human creativity. We position it as a technology that supports creativity. Creativity resides in people. We will continue to contribute to people's creativity through technology."

PlayStation's approach, based on this quote, would then be to leverage AI's power to facilitate more creativity from its developers rather than try to replace those in creative roles with AI.

Ubisoft

Already experimenting

Assassin's Creed Shadows

One of the largest third-party publishers left, Ubisoft is very optimistic about the power of generative AI in being a positive influence on game development. This isn't just in regards to technical and non-creative aspects, but also in how players interact with its games. During a financial report, CEO Yves Guillemot said one section of Ubisoft is looking at "how we can improve the quality of our games, in making those games more alive. So we did present a new NPC at the last conference. It was well appreciated, and it showed what we will be able to do in our games that will make them more aliv and richer. So I expect a lot from gen AI in our games, to make our games more interesting and for people to really have a personalized experience."

For now, Ubisoft seems most interested in creating dynamic and reactive AI for NPCs rather than entire stories, but it is too early to tell how far it intends to go.

EA

All-in on AI

Ubisoft

Of all the companies that made public statements regarding AI, EA might be the most bullish. During one of EA's investor calls CEO Andrew Wilson remarked "we're still very early in the AI revolution, or at least the generative AI evolution...more than 50% of our development processes will be positively impacted by the advances in generative AI." Other notable quotes include how much more efficient AI has been in asset creation. In terms of FIFA, Wilson said "we've moved from being able to create stadiums in six months to six weeks." Speaking to the potential loss of staff to this technology, Wilson said AI will not "replace what we do, but to augment, enhance, extend, and expand the nature of what interactive entertainment can be in much the way YouTube did for traditional film and television."

With the intent for over 50% of its processes to be impacted by AI to some extent, EA appears most eager to embrace everything AI could do for development.

Take Two

A balanced approach

GTA 6

Take Two boss Strauss Zelnick has a fairly balanced and realistic take on AI. He made many comments on the subject during its own investor meeting, such as "As you know I'm usually a skeptic when others engage in hyperbole, [but] in the case of AI I'm pretty enthusiastic...While the most recent developments in AI are surprising and exciting to many, they're exciting to us but not at all surprising. Our view is that AI will allow us to do a better job and to do a more efficient job, you're talking about tools and they are simply better and more effective tools." The most comforting statement for those worried about AI replacing the human element at Take Two was no doubt "Hits are created by genius. And data sets plus compute plus large language models does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings and I believe will stay that way."

Take Twp's stance is a more direct and clear version of PlayStations. It plans on using the best tools possible for its developers but doesn't foresee AI ever replacing the creativity those people bring.