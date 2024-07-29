Key Takeaways Marvel's Phase Five announcements lead into Phase Six with new films and fan-favorite characters.

"Captain America: Brave New World" marks the film debut of Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.

Exciting projects on the horizon include "Thunderbolts," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," "Blade," and "Avengers: Doomsday."

At SDCC, Marvel made some huge announcements, and set the stage for the next few years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcements cover the rest of what is called Phase Five, which began with 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and extends beyond, to the planned Phase Six.

The announcements came after a relatively dry year for Marvel, which only has one big feature film release in 2024, the mega-blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated film in the official MCU. But in 2025, things are set to kick back into gear with four films currently planned for release, including some fan favorites and heavy hitters from the world of Marvel comics.

Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson picks up the shield

Captain America: Brave New World Director Julius Onah Starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas Writers Julius Onah, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson In theatres February 14, 2025

Next up for the MCU is the highly-anticipated Captain America Brave New World, the first feature film with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking up the shield as Captain America. In the movie, Sam finds himself embroiled in an international conspiracy, and he must find a way to stop the shadowy people pulling all the strings. The movie also stars Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres, along with Shira Haas, Xosha Raquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, aka Red Hulk. Julius Onah is directing the film.

Thunderbolts*

Antiheroes assemble

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts Director Jake Schreier Starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Harrison Ford Writers Lee Sung Jin, Eric Pearson In theatres May 2, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, a group of Marvel antiheroes go on a dangerous mission on behalf of the US government. Not much is known yet about the plot, or why there's an asterisk attached to the movie's title, but the cast is sure to inspire plenty of excitement. Sebastian Stan returns in the film as Bucky Barnes, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Drefus as CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as super-soldier John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, aka Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Lewis Pullman as Sentry. Plus, Harrison Ford also joins in on the fun as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel goes retro

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director Matt Shakman Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Writers Jeff Kaplan, Josh Friedman, Ian Springer In theatres July 25, 2025

The Fantastic Four are finally joining the MCU, and at SDCC new details and the official title were announced. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will feature a retro-future style, reminiscent of The Jetsons, set in the 1960s. Pedro Pascal leads the team as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic. Joining him are Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, The Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, The Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. The film will also star Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, as well as John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne. Michael Giacchino will write the musical score, while Matt Shakman directs.

Blade

The vampire slayer is back

Marvel

Blade Director TBA Starring Mahershala Ali Writers Eric Pearson In theatres November 7, 2025

Long delayed, Marvel is finally gearing up to release the hotly anticipated reboot of fan-favorite Blade, this time with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali stepping into the role as the half-mortal, half-immortal vampire slayer. Few details are known about the plot, and there is currently no director attached, but the film is currently set for release in November 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. is back!

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday Director Joe and Anthony Russo Starring Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Writers Michael Waldron, Stephen McFeely In theatres May 1, 2026

The biggest reveal at SDCC was the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time as Doctor Doom, the classic Fantastic Four villain. Little is known about the film, but it will feature the Fantastic Four, along with other current heroes from the MCU. Also returning are directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who last helmed Avengers: Endgame in the franchise.

Avengers: Secret Wars

The big finale

Marvel

Avengers: Secret Wars Director Joe Russo , Anthony Russo Cast Robert Downey Jr. In theaters May 1, 2027

Everything is leading up to Avengers: Secret Wars, the second part of the next big outing for this phase of the Avengers team. Robert Downey Jr. will again star as Doctor Doom in the film, while still facing off against the new Fantastic Four cast, among other big heroes. The Russo Brothers are returning to direct Secret Wars as well.

Beyond phase six

These Marvel projects are still coming together

Marvel

Few details have been announced about the MCU beyond the planned Phase Six, but we do know about some films currently in the works.

Armor Wars

Originally developed as a Disney+ series, Armor wars see Don Cheadle reprising his role as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, along with Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home Sequel

Though little is known about the next film in the Spider-Man series, Tom Holland is expected to return as Peter Parker for a new adventure, with filming expected to start in fall 2024.

Untitled Shang-Chi Sequel

Simu Liu is expected to return for another adventure following up the martial arts superhero hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Untitled X-Men Movie

With 20th Century Studios now firmly a part of Disney, and the old Fox heroes free to follow in Deadpool and Wolverine's footsteps in joining the MCU, plans are in the works for the X-Men to officially join the franchise in a blockbuster movie.