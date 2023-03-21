Ford has announced the Ford Explorer in Europe - and it's fully electric and loaded with tech that will see you motoring into the future. It's an SUV with seating for five, but don't confuse it with the Ford Explorer in the US - this new electric model draws from Ford's American heritage, but is made in Germany and designed for Europe.

You won't be surprised by the big, bold looks and we can't help thinking that this is one of Ford's more attractive SUVs. It will be available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions and Ford isn't saying much about the range at the moment, just that it will charge from 10-80 per cent in 25 minutes, to keep your adventures rolling.

But it's really the interior where the story gets interesting. The interior design is centred around a 14.6-inch central display and you can adjust the position of that display to suit your preference. You'll be able to adjust the angle by hand. Ford is calling it Sync Move and it looks related to the sort of display that we saw in the Ford Mustang Mach-e.

Behind the display there's also a hidden stowage area that's lockable, so you can secure your valuables, while the space between the driver at passenger seats opens to reveal a massive 17-litre storage area, big enough to stash a load of kit, like cameras or a laptop.

There's also a soundbar integrated into the dash, evolving the typical automotive sound system in a different direction. You'll also be able to access two wireless charging bays for your smartphones, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

You'll get all the conveniences that come with electric cars, including the ability to pre-condition the cabin before you get in, while heated and massage seats will be available, as well as climate control zones. There are also driving assistance features, including Assisted Lane Change where you can change lanes automatically using the indicator stalk.

Ford is calling this a mid-size crossover and it looks like a C-segment SUV to us, so likely to compete with the likes of the Audi Q4 e-tron or Nissan Ariya. It's also suggested that the asking price for this model will come in at less than €45,000, with reservations now open on the Ford website.