Norton 360 Standard for 2 Devices w/ LifeLock Identity Advisor $24.99 $109.99 Save $85 Norton 360 Standard provides real-time protection for 2 PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats. Help protect your private and financial information when you post, bank, and shop. LifeLock Identity Advisor offers services to help you each step of the way if you discover you’re a victim of identity theft. $24.99 at StackSocial

The internet is full of threats. You need protection from malware, ransomware, identity thieves, and all the other malicious individuals out there. Norton has been offering that protection for longer than we can remember, and right now, you can get a full year of Norton 360 that'll protect two devices for just $25. Outside of ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats, you also get LifeLock Identity Advisor, which will help clean up the mess of identity theft.

Why you should buy Norton 360

Norton is one of the most respected names in security and antiviruses. It offers some of the best protection you can get, and it's easy to set up and get going on your devices. You don't need to be an advanced computer user to take advantage of the safeguards it brings to the table.

With this subscription, you get protection for two devices, which can be whatever type of device you choose. You can install it on PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets. If you have a PC and a Mac, that's fine. A Mac and an Android tablet? Sure, that'll work. Pick two devices, install Norton 360, and you won't have to worry about malicious attacks for a year (the subscription renews automatically at full price after the first year).

If your identity is stolen, LifeLock Identity Advisor will call merchants and others on your behalf to help manage the matter from initiation to resolution. A lot of headaches come with having your identity stolen, and this bonus service will take care of them for you.

Some other cool features of Norton 360 include a password manager, 10GB of PC cloud backup, dark web monitoring, webcam protection, and much more.