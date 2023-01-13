Netflix is hoping to repeat the magic of Drive to Survive but with the PGA Tour and golfers.

Netflix has had great success with Drive to Survive, its documentary series that follows each Formula One racing season, so is soon to release a similar TV show focusing on golf.

Full Swing will be available on the streaming service from Wednesday 15 February 2023 and follows professional golfers as they compete in the PGA Tour. It includes unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest names in the sport, including 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, PGA champion Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, and world number one Rory McIlroy.

The series will run for eight episodes, which will be available to binge from day one, and has been co-produced by the company behind Drive to Survive, so there's definitely a similar feel to it. A trailer shows as much, with several of the interviewees sitting in familiar positions.

As the PGA Tour is also listed as co-producing, we're not sure if the show will reference the controversial LIV Golf rival tournament, which started to make waves around the same time as the series was filmed. Poulter does hint as much in the trailer, however: "You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour," he says.

McIlroy's included quote is also a doozy: "If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward," he mentions at the end.

According to Variety, Full Swing will show behind-the-scenes footage of a number of PGA Tour majors and other big tournaments, including the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, The Players, The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the FedEx Cup.

There will be plenty of action, plus revelations on what it's like to compete at such a high level in the sport. It airs shortly before the 2023 Players Championship (which starts on 6 March), although the first major of the year will be The Masters at Augusta on 3 April. We can't wait for that one ourselves.

You will need a Netflix subscription to watch Full Swing, of course.