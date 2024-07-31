Key Takeaways Priced at $1,599, the Fujifilm X100VI comes with updated features, including a new 40-megapixel sensor.

The new camera retains the design and tactile controls of the X100V, making it appealing to photo enthusiasts.

Despite being priced high, X100VI may inspire a love for photography due to its user experience.

In 2018, I bought the Fujifilm X-E3. I didn't know it at the time, but that camera would turn out to be a life-changing purchase. I had owned other cameras before, but none of them managed to inspire me in the way the X-E3 had. Not only did it produce beautiful photographs, but everything about the user experience gelled with how I like to use technology. Half a decade later, I'm a better photographer than I was in 2018, and I can safely say it's largely thanks to the X-E3.

After using the Fujifilm X100VI for two weeks, I feel similarly inspired. At this point, Fujifilm's latest camera needs no introduction, but in case you're new to photography, there are a few things that make it noteworthy. Fujifilm has been producing the X100 series since 2010, and for most of its history, the line has had a small but passionate fan base. That is until partway through the pandemic when the X100V, the X100VI's immediate predecessor, gained TikTok fame. Subsequently, the X100V became nearly impossible to buy, and the price of second-hand X100 models -- and other Fujifilm cameras more broadly -- increased significantly.

Viewed in that context, the X100VI is as much an upgrade to the X100V as it is a response to its runaway success. Yes, Fujifilm outfitted the camera with some new features, including in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and its latest X-Trans sensor, but those tweaks are, in my opinion, secondary to the fact the X100VI is now $200 more expensive than its predecessor. $1,599 is a lot to ask for a camera that's limited to a single lens.

So, I think the question most people want answered is whether the Fujifilm X100VI is worth the hype and price.

Recommended Fujifilm X100VI If you fit in its target market, the Fujifilm X100VI is an incredible camera. The new model retains the design and manual controls of the X100V while adding a new, more detailed sensor and six stops of in-body image stabilization. Pros Fantastic ergonomics

Incredible build quality

Six stops of in-body image stabilization

Detailed 40-megapixel sensor Cons Expensive

Dated lens

Limited to UHS-1 memory cards $1599 at B&H Photo $1599 at Adorama

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, specs, and availability

The X100VI is available to buy from Adorama, B&H, and other online retailers for $1,599. Fujifilm offers the camera in two colorways: silver and black. As with the X100V before it, demand for the X100VI is high, so expect to wait a while before you can buy one.

Fujifilm X100VI Brand Fujifilm Sensor Size APS-C Video Resolution 6,240 x 3,510 Photo Resolution 40.2-megapixel (7,728 x 5,152) Battery 310 shots Connection Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Size 5 x 2.9 x 2.2" Weight 1.1 lb / 521 g (with battery, recording media) Water Resistance Weather-sealed Lens 23mm f2 Burst speed 13 fps electronic, 11 fps mechanical Autofocus Hybrid contrast and phase detection with subject recognition Expand

What I liked about the Fujifilm X100VI

Thoughtful ergonomics and some great features

I'll get to the X100VI's upgrades in a moment, but to start I want to talk about what it carries over from earlier X100 cameras. Most notably, the X100VI features essentially the same form factor as the X100 did back in 2010. Sure, Fujifilm has made ergonomic tweaks over the years, moving the placement of select buttons and dials, but after a decade of refinement, the X100VI is still a compact camera with a fixed lens and a hybrid viewfinder. And if you're a photographer of a certain sort, that's what makes the X100VI so appealing.

One of the reasons I love Fujifilm cameras so much is that they often feature dedicated manual controls rather than the PSAM layout found on most modern cameras.

I fall into that camp. One of the reasons I love Fujifilm cameras so much is that they often feature dedicated manual controls rather than the PSAM layout found on most modern cameras. Somewhat unintuitively, I find all those dials make the act of photography feel more immediate; when you have direct control over the exposure triangle, you're not fighting the camera to snap a photo.

Close

The X100VI is the most maximalist expression of that philosophy. Each button and dial feels delightfully tactile, the leaf shutter produces a subtle but satisfying click when you snap a photo, and the camera has a hefty weight that is reassuring. All of those combine to create a device that feels incredible to use.

For the two weeks I had the X100VI, my girlfriend and I spent our evenings and weekends roaming Toronto's east end and taking turns taking photos of everything we saw. At the end of each day, we would lament the fact I had to send the X100VI back to Fujifilm. That's how much fun we had with the camera.

It would be a mistake if I also didn't mention the X100VI is, simply put, cool. I can't count how many times a barista or someone I met during my adventures with the X100VI asked about the camera I was carrying around. Fujifilm understands the rule of cool like no other company making cameras right now.