Key Takeaways Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 prints digitally captured photos on instant film in just 15 seconds.

The new model features a redesigned compact printer, with LED battery indicators.

App features include AR elements and a photo booth-like collage feature for modern creativity.

Since their introduction, Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link printers have allowed you to print your phone snaps on instant film. However, the latest entry in the series adds photo booth-like capabilities and augmented reality effects. Announced on Tuesday, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 redesigns the portable printer and adds new features to the accompanying app.

Like its predecessor, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 exposes digital photographs to instant film, using Bluetooth to wirelessly transmit shots from phone to printer. The company says the printing process takes only around 15 seconds, with the film taking about 90 seconds to fully develop.

As mentioned, the Mini Link 3 features a new design. The textured compact printer uses new LED lights to indicate battery level and printing status. The Mini Link 3 maintains its predecessors' compact stature, fitting in the film printing technology with a rechargeable battery rated for 100 prints.

The Instax Mini Link 3 integrates new AR app features

They're exclusive to the new printer

Close

Along with a refreshed design, the Mini Link 3 integrates a handful of new features through Fujifilm's companion app. Starting with Instax AiR Studio, users can add augmented reality items, including 3D stickers and backgrounds, to a live view of their camera feed. The augmented reality images can then be printed, or shared to social media.

The second new software tool is Click to Collage, a photo booth-like feature that takes six photos three seconds apart. The resulting images can be printed out on film as a collage or turned into an animation to share on social media.

The new features mix retro instant film with a modern spin on the way to take photos adorned with stickers. "Photography is all about expressing yourself," said Fujifilm's Bing Liem in a press release. “With Mini Link 3, users don't just get a printer that prints images from their smartphone; when used with the app, it also becomes a tool for creativity that allows users to customize images in imaginative ways as they make memories. Mini Link 3 allows you to do way more than print instant photos -- it brings fun to life."

Fujifilm says the app-based updates are exclusive to the Mini Link 3 and won't be available on earlier printers.

At launch, the Instax Mini Link 3 will be available in three different colors: Rose Pink, Clay White, and Sage Green. The printer will cost $99.95 when it arrives later this month. The Mini Link 3 is compatible with Instax Mini-type film, including a newly launched design that adds sprinkles to the classic white border.