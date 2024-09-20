Key Takeaways Prints photos and videos on real film with fun features

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link series effectively turns any phone into an instant film camera . Using organic light-emitting diodes, the mini printers expose a digital image onto a light-sensitive surface, effectively turning digital pixels into instant film. The third iteration in the series , the new Instax Mini Link 3, takes that approach one step further, equipping a phone with photobooth-like capabilities and even an augmented reality studio. As a professional photographer, I use the Mini Link 2 to hand out same-day sneak peeks. The speed and the fact that it prints real film always manage to impress. The Instax Mini Link 3 carries on that same basic functionality with a few updates.

It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with the Instax Mini Link 3. The simple setup, instant prints, and highly entertaining form factor help make this my favorite mobile photo printer yet.

Recommended Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 uses Bluetooth to print smartphone photos on real film. While the basic functionality is the same as earlier models, upgraded features including photo booth capabilities, video printing, and augmented reality up the fun factor. When it comes to having your photos in both digital and physical format without a bulky printer, the Instax Mini Link 3 is hard to beat. Pros Prints photos (and even videos) on real film

Portable and easy to use

Photo booth mode

Doubles as a camera remote Cons Film can be a bit pricey

Specs, price, and availability

Fujifilm released the Instax Mini Link 3 this past August 2024. It costs $99. The portable printer uses Instax Mini-type film to produce credit-card-sized prints, with an image space of about 62mm by 46mm. The printer itself is compact, coming in at less than five inches long and weighing under 7.5 ounces. It uses a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery rated for around 100 prints.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Dimensions 90 mm × 37.7 mm × 125 mm Photo Size 62 mm x 46 mm Connectivity Bluetooth Brand Fujifilm Film type Fujifilm Instax Mini Battery life Approximately 100 prints Expand

What I liked about the Instax Mini Link 3

Fun, simple instant film from a phone

The Instax Mini Link 3 is small enough to fit in my hand. The design has a bit of a retro feel with a ridged texture to the exterior. LEDs inside light the word Instax on the front. That's not just for looks either; the lights also indicate battery level and print status. The minimalist design gives the printer two buttons, a charging port, and a film compartment.

The Instax Mini Link 3 works differently from other mobile printers that use paper with embedded ink crystals or traditional ink cartridges and photo paper. It instead uses organic light-emitting diodes to expose a digital image to film.

Don’t be intimidated by the word film. The Instax Mini Link 3 is simple to set up and start printing. The device charges with an included USB-C cable. The film is housed in a plastic cartridge. Loading it up is as simple as lining up the yellow markers on both the printer and the cartridge. Because it won’t fit if you attempt to install it backward, the design is nearly foolproof. Once the film is loaded and the printer is on, the Mini Link 3 spits out the protective cover over the film and is ready to go.

Connecting to the Mini Link app is almost as straightforward. The first time you install the app, the software walks you through connecting. As I already had the app downloaded, connecting was slightly more complex. I had to go into the Settings menu, and select Printer Settings, followed by Select Printer to start the process. Once I began pairing the two, the printer quickly popped up on my phone's screen.

From the app, you can then select your photo, edit it or add special effects, then tap the print button. You don’t even need a photo: If you have a video you love, you can pull a still frame from it and print that, too. The printer takes around 15 seconds to expose and spit out the print. The resulting image then needs another minute or two to fully develop.