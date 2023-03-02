Fujifilm has updated its instant camera range with a new entry. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 builds on its predecessor with a tweaked "bubble design" and a few new upgrades and features.

Some of the features of the Mini 11 have been retained, including the close-up/selfie mode and auto exposure, but they are now joined by a parallax correction feature.

Fujifilm

This better aligns the viewfinder with the lens, making sure that close-up photography is more accurate. It reduces object shifts to present an image that is more in keeping with what the user sees.

There is also automatic flash control on the Mini 12, which assesses whether to engage the flash depending on the lighting circumstances. And, an updated lens structure makes it easier to turn the camera and access the close-up/selfie mode.

On the Mini 11, you had to press a button next to the lens, then pull it out a little further for the additional modes. Now you just have to twist the lens.

"Mini 12 takes this series to the next level with an iconic bubble design that pops with joy and creativity," said Fujifilm senior vice president, Shin Udono.

"How you see the world is shaped by the lens you see it through, and Mini 12 brings users a new unique perspective."

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 camera is available to pre-order now ahead of its 16 March 2023 release date. It costs $79.95 in the US, £79.99 in the UK.

Fujifilm has also announced a new smartphone app - Instax Up! - which enables Instax camera owners to scan their instant prints, store them digitally and share them via social media or text messages. It works with other Instax apps too, so users can import their existing photographs from them.

Instax Up! is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play, for iOS and Android devices respectively.

Fujifilm also recently confirmed a new partnership with Nintendo for Switch gamers to print their screenshots using a Mini Link 2 printer, adding decals as they go.