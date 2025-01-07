Summary Fubo TV offers affordable regional sports networks, but misses Turner networks essential for sports fans.

I've been trying out Fubo TV for a while now as an alternative to YouTube TV, and the results have been mixed. On one hand, I'm a big fan of finally having access to regional sports networks again, something that wasn't possible with YouTube TV unless I paid for a third-party service on top of it. Fubo's fee for the networks comes in cheaper than a subscription to FanDuel Sports Network, so it's a win in my book.

Other than that change, the two services feel very similar to me, and I feel like it's hard to go wrong between the two. Thanks to the cheaper price, albeit just a few bucks, I would lean more toward Fubo being the dominant service, but it's a really. Would I blame somebody for not wanting to switch, even with the YouTube TV price increase? I'm not sure if I would. I can't fault creatures of habit for not wanting to change services, especially if it means losing all of your DVR recordings you banked up.

While there's a lot to like, there are still some clear downsides to Fubo. Thanks to the world we live in, content gets split up across various platforms, and services like Fubo aren't immune to this issue.

One of my first thoughts after making the switch was how similar the two services operate. All the essentials are right there as soon as you load in -- your library, guide, and live suggestions are all easy to navigate. I was wary about jumping ship after several years with YouTube TV, but any fears I had went away as soon as I loaded in.

Coupled with a lower price, you might be wondering why I can't give Fubo a wholehearted recommendation. The answer lies in the channels it gets. Fubo TV is missing the Turner networks. This means TBS, TNT, and Tru TV are all absent, and that's a massive hit for sports fans. March Madness games will be completely missing when the time comes, there is no access to All Elite Wrestling, and the award-winning Inside the NBA show hosted by TNT is not possible to watch on Fubo. While you get the regional sports networks, you lose some of the national coverage, so it's a big tradeoff.

Other than that, the two services truly do work similarly. I just wish it didn't make me choose some channels over the others. Picking up a subscription to Max is a way around this as you can watch the Turner channels there, and it's not a bad idea if you snagged the Black Friday deal.

Due to the missing channels, I can't give my full recommendation to Fubo TV, even though I like it a lot. As it stands currently, it acts as an alternative instead of an outright replacement for YouTube TV. You gain the regional sports networks with Fubo, but lose the Turner networks. If you aren't a sports fan at all, then you can save a few dollars and pick up a Fubo subscription. At $80 versus $83, the difference is small, but it exists.

An underrated feature for Apple TV owners is the multi-streaming functionality on Fubo. While YouTube TV offers the same feature, you get to pick what you multi-view on Fubo instead of having it preselected for you. This means you can pair a sports game with an episode of Grey's Anatomy if you'd like. I like to use it to quickly flip back and forth between channels, but you can use it to watch up to four different things at once.

Considering neither YouTube nor Fubo locks you to a long-term contract, you can come and go as you please. For example, I plan to keep Fubo TV through the end of the NBA regular season and then swap back to YouTube TV for the playoffs. It ultimately saves just a few dollars, but anything is better than nothing. I wish I could sit here and say that one service is clearly better than the other, but that's not how things have shaken out.